Black Friday preview: Get a Switch Lite with free case at Walmart

Thanksgiving weekend is almost here, which means we're that much closer to a variety of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals. But you don't have to wait until next week -- if you've been eyeing the new Nintendo Switch Lite, Walmart has a compelling bundle that throws in a solid carrying case for free.

Walmart's $199 Nintendo Switch Lite bundle gives you your choice of Switch Lite model, including the standard yellow, gray and turquoise color options as well as the new Pokemon-inspired Zacian and Zamamenta Edition. You also get Ematic's Switch Lite Kit carrying case, which features a hard outer shell, a cushioned interior and an internal screen protector for keeping your Switch Lite's display safe.

Nintendo Switch Lite with Ematic case: was $210 now $199 This Nintendo Switch Lite bundle throws in a free Ematic carrying case for keeping your console safe on the go.View Deal

While it's always nice to get a free case, keep in mind that this bundle only saves you about $10. There haven't been many big sales yet on the Switch Lite, but we have seen it drop to as low as $169 in previous sales, so you might want to wait until Black Friday proper to pick one up. But if you're looking to scoop up a Switch Lite asap, you might as well get a complimentary case to go with it.

In our Nintendo Switch Lite review, we praised Nintendo's dedicated handheld for its adorable, sturdy design, strong battery life and access to the same robust library of the best Switch games as its bigger brother. However, we still recommend the standard Nintendo Switch for players who want the option to play on a TV.

We're expecting lots of significant savings on both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite over the holiday weekend, so keep an eye on our roundup of early Black Friday deals and upcoming Cyber Monday deals to find the best discounts.