Black Friday outdoors deal: Save $130 on this killer cooler at Amazon

Black Friday deals aren't just limited to tech, and if you've already got your eye on outdoor activities next summer, this Rovr cooler discount is for you.
Right now, the 45 quart RovR Wheeled Camping Roller Cooler is on sale for $329 at Amazon. That's over $130 off, and you're getting the top pick in our best coolers guide for an amazingly low price.
Black Friday outdoors deal
RovR Wheeled Cooler: was $459 now $329 @ Amazon
Our top pick among coolers is on sale for 28% less right now. Keep all your food and drink cool for longer with this sturdy, spacious cooler. It's even got puncture resistant wheels.View Deal
Why we do we like the RovR Wheeled Cooler so much? Well, the 45-quart bin has all the space you need to keep 60 cans cool at the same time, and meats, breads, fruits and veggies too, if you're willing to give up a few drinks.
And if you're concerned about dragging such a heavy load around, be reassured that the 9-inch puncture resistant wheels are designed to make light work of any terrain.
With ice guaranteed to last for up to 10 days in the foam insulated airtight gasket, you can plan for longer than usual expeditions too.
If you're looking for more great savings, remember that Cyber Monday deals will be going live over the weekend. So bookmark our hub page.
Shop more Black Friday sales
- Amazon Black Friday sales: save on Fire TVs, Ray-Ban, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 20% off select items via "GOBBLE20" @ Allswell
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 60% off all laptops
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 50% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $200 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $500 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $3,000 off all models @ Best Buy
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: now $278 @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSD @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278