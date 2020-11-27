Black Friday outdoors deal: Save $130 on this killer cooler at Amazon

Black Friday deals aren't just limited to tech, and if you've already got your eye on outdoor activities next summer, this Rovr cooler discount is for you.

Right now, the 45 quart RovR Wheeled Camping Roller Cooler is on sale for $329 at Amazon. That's over $130 off, and you're getting the top pick in our best coolers guide for an amazingly low price.

Black Friday outdoors deal

RovR Wheeled Cooler: was $459 now $329 @ Amazon

Our top pick among coolers is on sale for 28% less right now. Keep all your food and drink cool for longer with this sturdy, spacious cooler. It's even got puncture resistant wheels.View Deal

Why we do we like the RovR Wheeled Cooler so much? Well, the 45-quart bin has all the space you need to keep 60 cans cool at the same time, and meats, breads, fruits and veggies too, if you're willing to give up a few drinks.

And if you're concerned about dragging such a heavy load around, be reassured that the 9-inch puncture resistant wheels are designed to make light work of any terrain.

With ice guaranteed to last for up to 10 days in the foam insulated airtight gasket, you can plan for longer than usual expeditions too.

If you're looking for more great savings, remember that Cyber Monday deals will be going live over the weekend. So bookmark our hub page.

Shop more Black Friday sales