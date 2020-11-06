Best Black Friday headphones deals 2020 — here are the best sales now

November just started and we’re already seeing some of the Best Black Friday headphones deals online. Many of the big retailers, from Amazon to Best Buy to Walmart, are rolling out their biggest sales ahead of the annual shopping holiday to get a leg up on competition, while serving your holiday shopping needs weeks before Christmas.

Headphones aren’t just the perfect companion accessory for any smartphone, laptop, tablet, or MP3 player — they also make for great gift ideas. If you thought Prime Day offered up some insane deals, just wait until you see what’s on sale right now.

At the moment, Walmart has the AirPods Pro for $219, and several retailers even have the Bose QuietComfort 35 II for $199, which is the model’s lowest price ever. We’re talking three of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, generously discounted and up for grabs.

We discovered some other great headphone deals, all of which are listed below for you based on category, purpose, and price. Tom’s Guide will also be updating this page with the latest Black Friday headphones deals, so we advise you to bookmark the page so you don’t miss out.

Make sure to also check out our Black Friday deals hub to learn about all of the excellent discounts on TVs, smart home devices, kitchen appliances, video games, and all other must-have electronics for the holidays.

Black Friday headphones deals — best sales right now

Best Black Friday headphones deals

Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Bose QC 35 II headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

Scoring any pair of Bose noise-cancelling headphones for under $200 is a godsend. Bose’s dual-mic, noise-rejecting system is not only incredible for blocking out distractions, but also enhances sound quality to enjoy phone calls and video chats. Having 20 hours of listening time means you can travel comfortably without experiencing any low-battery anxiety.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Walmart

If there ever was a time to buy Apple’s noise-cancelling earbuds, on sale, it’s now. The AirPods Pro combines clean, neutral sound with stellar connectivity (thank you very much, H1 chip), and surprisingly effective noise cancellation, making it an ideal companion for your brand-new iPhone 12. Cool new features like automatic switching and spatial audio only increase its value.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

You do know that Beats headphones don’t come cheap, right? Therefore, it’s a no-brainer to pick up the Solo Pro at its second-lowest price ever. These colorful cans come with active noise cancellation, an advanced acoustic system, and most of the cool features found on the AirPods Pro, including seamless connectivity to iDevices, automatic switching, and hands-free Siri.View Deal

Sony WF-1000xM3: was $230 now $179 @ Home Depot

The model that helped set the standard for ANC on wireless earbuds can be had for as low as $179, but you need to act fast. Otherwise, you’ll be missing out on class-leading sound, powerful noise cancellation, and tons of cool features (e.g. EQ, adjustable ambient sound, NFC).View Deal

True Wireless Earbuds

Jabra Elite 75t: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon

Jabra’s critically acclaimed wireless earbuds are $40 off for a limited time. With an attractive design, versatile sound, and long battery life, you’d be a fool to pass them up, especially since Jabra just released an over-the-air ANC update that adds active noise cancellation to the Elite 75t, for free.View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

If you want AirPods and don’t really care about noise cancellation, then jump on this deal ASAP. Amazon has the AirPods (Gen 2) listed at 20% off, and that’s with the wireless charging case. Nuff said.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

Anyone lucky enough to score a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 this Christmas will want the Galaxy Buds Plus as part of the package. These Android-friendly buds have the sound, features, and charging solutions (e.g. Powershare) that complement the company’s line of ultra-powerful smartphones. Pick your choice of White, Red, Black, Aura Blue or Cloud Blue.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon

Arguably the hottest deal available, Beats’ wireless sport earbuds are nearly $100 off and available in three attractive colors: Lava Red, Moss, and Spring Yellow. They offer the best on-ear fit in the category, water resistance, super-fast connectivity via H1 chip, and powerful, well-balanced sound that intensifies workouts.View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Amazon’s smart buds are the lowest we’ve ever seen them, making them a great stocking stuffer and AirPods alternative for cheap. Alexa integration is amazing and can be easily summoned with just two words: “Hey Alexa.” You’ll have access to a myriad of Alexa skills, while enjoying solid audio quality and noise reduction.View Deal

Wireless Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless: was $299 now $159 @ Amazon

The Beats Solo3 continues to age gracefully and the latest price drop should entice fashion-forward music lovers to own them. Battery life is tough to top at 40 hours, and the fetching design makes for a relatively comfortable wear. Apple’s W1 chip guarantees a stable connection across all iDevices and compatible computers (e.g. iMacs and MacBooks).View Deal

Philips PH805: was $199 now $89 @ Amazon

The Philips PH805 are on-ear headphones that look as beautiful as they sound, and can be had for under $100, which, if you’ve read any reviews, is a steal. They pack rich audio, active noise cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life into a nicely understated design that makes most sub-luxury headphones look cheap.View Deal

Jaybird Tarah: was $99 now $34 @ Best Buy

Hardcore exercisers who value comfort, durability, and strong audio won’t find a better deal than the Jaybird Tarah. These wireless earphones can take their fair share of beatings, thanks to waterproof protection. The MySound app is what really sells these rugged bad boys, allowing users to create their own sound profiles, and browse through a variety of playlists and podcasts curated by the Jabra community to help power you through workouts. View Deal

JBL Live 650BTNC: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

Another relatively affordable noise-canceller, the Live 650BTNC boasts the craftsmanship and sound quality that one comes to expect from premium JBL headphones. Audio reproduction is a high point, plus you also have access to the JBL Headphones app to personalize sound. Active noise cancellation is a bonus that works well enough to silence nearby chatter.View Deal

Cheap Wireless Earbuds

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $59 @ Walmart

The Klipsch T5 are handsome, great-sounding buds and possibly the best cheap earbuds deal you’re going to find. Full-bodied sound makes its way through the drivers, highlighted by depth-filled bass and emotive vocals. Battery life holds up strong at 8 hours. And that cigarette-lighter-inspired charging case is everything. The only thing more attractive is the all-black version, which can also be had for super cheap.View Deal

JLab JBuds Air: was $49 now $24 @ Target

We have the JBuds Air listed as the best cheap wireless earbuds overall, and for all of the right reasons. JLab’s bass-forward soundstage gives music a lively presence. Also, we love the auto-connect feature that instantly pairs the buds to your last device, along with the built-in USB cable in the tiny charging case that makes charging on the go even more practical.View Deal

JBL Tune 125TWS: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Currently 40% off, the Tune 125TWS are solid mid-range buds that give you exactly what you want from any JBL wireless audio product. That is punchy bass, lengthy battery life (8 hours on a single charge), and reliable comfort.View Deal

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air: Now $14 @ Fry’s Electronics

Having reviewed these AirPods wannabes, we can attest to the Liberty Air’s impressive performance. They are incredibly comfy, come with Bluetooth 5.0, do a great job of isolating ambient noise to enjoy music peacefully, and sound better than Apple’s earbuds.View Deal

Black Friday headphones deals — what to look for

Prime Day had many incredible deals from the industry’s top headphone makers (some of which are still active). These included highly coveted items like the Beats Solo Pro, along with popular models like the Jabra Elite 85h noise-cancelling headphones and Elite 65t wireless earbuds. Even the AirPods Pro were 20 percent off. Well, we’re expecting to see a lot more sales from even bigger names.

The Bose 700 has been discounted several times over the past several months, and we’re anticipating its biggest discount yet, especially as Bose looks to outsell its biggest threat: the all-new, category-leading Sony WH-1000xM4. Sony could also catch us off guard by dropping the price on its noise-cancelling headphones — they did occasionally drop in price on Prime Day.

The WH-1000xM3 and WF-1000xM3 are already on sale, and it’s a given that we’ll see other wireless headphones and earbuds from the brand heavily discounted. Three models to look out for are the Sony WXHB900N, Sony WH-CH700N, and Sony WF-SP800N.

Tom’s Guide is also predicting that some of the market’s newer releases will see small markdowns. The $50 Beats Flex just launched, but don’t be surprised if you see these brand-new wireless earphones dropped down to $40 or $45, or bundled for free with the purchase of any iPhone. Another model that would benefit most from a price drop is the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2, which would be one of the most enticing Black Friday noise-cancelling headphone deals. It’s not unrealistic for Microsoft (or any retailer) to discount the headphones, especially if sold as a bundle with any Windows-operated device.

Keep your eyes peeled for awesome headphones deals from other big names including Samsung, Jaybird, and Sennheiser, along with Amazon darlings like JLab, Anker, and TaoTronics.