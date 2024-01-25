Netflix is getting one of HBO’s most iconic shows — hello ‘Sex and the City’

Netflix is welcoming another classic licensed show to its catalog — and it's Big.

According to The New York Times, the company has recently finalized a licensing agreement with Netflix to bring the iconic series "Sex and the City" to the streaming platform. All six seasons of the beloved show will be available on Netflix starting April 2024, which is a few short months away. The decision comes as part of Warner Bros. Discovery's strategy to continue licensing pieces of its collection of legacy programming to other streaming services.

This is the latest deal between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery over HBO shows. "Six Feet Under," "Band of Brothers," "Insecure" and "Ballers" are currently streaming on Netflix now. But as one of HBO's signature series, "Sex and the City" is the most high-profile of them all so far.

"Sex and the City" originally ran from 1998 to 2004. Created by Darren Star and based on Candace Bushnell's book, the show followed four friends navigating careers, relationships, and life in New York City.

At the center is Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), a writer with a newspaper column about her love life in New York City, where the show takes its name from. Kim Cattrall took on the role of pal Samantha Jones, the bold PR exec with an unapologetic attitude toward sex. Kristin Davis is Charlotte York, the traditional art dealer seeking a fairy tale marriage. And Cynthia Nixon plays Miranda Hobbes, the career-driven lawyer juggling professional and personal demands.

The show finds the four women tackling the complexities of life in the city as well as their relationships and, of course, sex lives, with incredibly raw dialogue and memorable moments. It quickly became a cultural touchstone over the years, eventually spawning the 2021 Max original series "And Just Like That."

Fans will be able to stream the entirety of Carrie's adventures when "Sex and the City" arrives on Netflix, though the sequel series "And Just Like That" will stay a Max exclusive for now. That way, new viewers who discover the OG series on Netflix can be funneled to Max see what's next with the gang on Max — which could mean new subscribers for the WBD platform.

Max chief content officer Casey Bloys has said that their previous Netflix licensing deals have increased viewership for their own service.

As for Netflix, it has experienced success with licensed legacy shows, notably with "Suits" in the past year.