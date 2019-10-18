OnePlus 7T Deals: The Best Sales So Far

One of the best smartphones we've ever reviewed has gotten a refresh. The new OnePlus 7T is an affordable Android phone that punches way higher than its $599 price suggests. In our OnePlus 7T review, we name it the king of value phones.

Best of all, the OnePlus 7T is now available, both from OnePlus as well as T-Mobile. So you can now get your hands on a premium Android device that costs less than $600.

OnePlus 7T: $599 @ OnePlus

The OnePlus 7T is the best smartphone value on the market. It offers a stunning display, excellent performance, and speedy charging for just $599. View Deal

Currently, you can get the OnePlus 7T in Glacier Blue with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $599. Alternatively, you can get the OnePlus 7T in Frosted Silver with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the same price.

If you order from T-Mobile, you can also choose between the Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue models. T-Mobile lets you pay off the phone in installments: you can pay $25 month for 24 months with no-money down. (OnePlus has an installment plan, too, but it spreads out the payments over 12 months, so you'll pay $50 each month there.)

If you want to buy the phone unlocked go through OnePlus. The OnePlus 7T will work on any GSM-based network. It will also work with Verizon's LTE network, though you'll need to contact the carrier to set that up.

The new OnePlus 7T features an upgraded 6.55-inch (2400 x 1080; 90Hz) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ CPU. It sports 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the rear, you'll find its three cameras including a 48MP main camera, 16MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

The phone has a silky smooth display that looks better than the iPhone 11 Pro's own Super Retina XDR panel. That's due to the OnePlus 7T's 90-Hz refresh rate, which may sound like a marketing gimmick, but it actually makes a huge difference.

In terms of performance, the new Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU makes the handheld fly through games, apps, and anything you throw its way. In Geekbench 5, which measures overall system performance, the 7T notched a multicore score of 2,759 — more than 100 points higher than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

You can check out its overall performance in our OnePlus 7T review, but simply put, the OnePlus 7T is the best value you'll find.