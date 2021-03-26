Best Buy PS5 restock expected today — here’s what we know

Gamers eager to get their hands on PS5 might be in for a great start to the weekend, thanks to Best Buy. The electronics retailer is tipped for a PS5 restock today (March 26).

Best Buy has restocked the PS5 the last five Fridays in a row, so there a good possibility that the retailer will have stock today to take its streak to six. This would likely be the last major PS5 restock of the week as almost no retailer restocks over the weekend.

PS5: $499 @ Best Buy

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason, this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller and a 4K Blu-ray drive. Best Buy is tipped for a restock today. View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Digital Edition is the same great console just minus the 4K Blu-ray disc drive. This is a great pick for gamers that are all in on digital games. Best Buy didn't restock the PS5 Digital Edition console last week, so a restock is due. View Deal

However, according to TechRadar sources, last Friday’s PS5 restock was “extremely light” due to limited inventory. This was pretty apparent as the retailer sold out of PS5s even quicker than normal and didn’t even restock the PS5 Digital Edition at any point last week.

We may not see a PS5 restock at Best Buy this week as the retailer could be currently building up supply ahead of a larger restock in the coming weeks.

Target restocked the PS5 yesterday, and rumors that Amazon will drop a massive PS5 restock at some point persist. Best Buy restocked the Xbox Series X yesterday, so the retailer definitely isn’t sitting this week out. Could we catch sight of Sony’s next-gen gaming machine today?

Of course, it’s important to remember that until there is an actual restock this is all just rumor and speculation. It may be informed speculation, but nothing is guaranteed and we’ve been burnt before by restocks backed up by a lot of evidence ultimately not coming to fruition.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on Best Buy today (as well as every other major retailer) in our where to buy a PS5 guide, so make sure to keep checking it for the latest stock information as we get it.

How to buy a PS5 at Best Buy

As with most retailers setting up a Best Buy account ahead of time should be your first priority. You want to make sure that your payment details and address information is pre-saved in order to shave precious time off your checkout, which could be the difference between securing a PS5 and being left empty-handed.

It’s also important to note that Best Buy is not currently delivering PS5 consoles. Even though the order process takes place online, you must opt for in-store pick-up. So if you don’t have a local Best Buy, or don’t have the ability to get to your local store then Best Buy may not be the PS5 retailer for you.

YouTube stock tracker Jake Randal l has laid out the best process for actually checking out with a PS5 at Best Buy. When a restock is taking place refresh the product page until you see the yellow “add to cart” button or a grey “please wait” button. If you see the latter, do not refresh, instead wait for the button to change to the yellow “add to cart” one.

Once you’re able to add to cart you might see a message telling you the PS5 is no longer in stock. Should that happen you need to change your location to one that has the system in stock. Randall recommends that if the PS5 is showing as out of stock everywhere, leave the page as it is and open a new one. Repeat the process outlined above until the “add to cart” button appears again, then go back to the original page you had open and try again to choose a location.

Best Buy, like several other retailers, is releasing its PS5 stock in waves, so hang around even if the site initially reads sold out during a restock window as another opportunity to get a PS5 may appear. Investing some time into the process could pay off as other people may give up and lose patience.

The retailer will also ask you to enter a supplied code during the purchasing process, you have the option for this to be sent via text or email. Always opt for text, as it’ll come through almost instantly. Email codes can take a while to come through or get lost in a spam filter, and by the time you’ve recovered it, the console will likely be out of stock again.