Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live stream: Watch El Clasico online

Every El Clasico Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live stream comes with its share of pre-match drama, but for Saturday's installment, the stakes are more elevated than usual. Neither team enters the match topping the La Liga table; instead both Barcelona and Real Madrid have struggled in the early going with neither looking particularly dominant.

Real Madrid finds itself in even hotter water, having lost its last two matches — one in La Liga, the other in the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona lost last week, too, but it recaptured some momentum with a midweek Champions League win.

In other words, this is not your usual El Clasico, featuring Spain's two biggest teams. Still, any Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match is worth watching, and we can tell you where to find the match and how to use a VPN if it's not streaming in your area.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid start time and channels The Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match kicks off at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT. BeIN Sports carries the match in the U.S. while UK viewers will be able to watch on La Liga TV.

How can I use a VPN to watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid?

You can find a Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live stream in most parts of the world, but if the game isn't available in your area, a virtual private network — or VPN — can come to your rescue. With a VPN, you can make it seem like you're surfing the web from elsewhere in the world, which allows you to watch live streams of sporting events that might otherwise not be available in your region.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live streams in the U.S.

Cable channel beIN has the rights to La Liga matches, and that's where you'll find Saturday's Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live stream. While beIN is available through many cable TV packages, it's often not included in the basic tiers of services, so you may have to contact your cable or satellite TV provider to see if you have access.

BeIN streams is coverage through the beIN Sports Connect site. You can also download the Android and iOS apps to watch the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match on your smartphone. However, you will need to provide your cable or satellite TV login credentials to watch beIN Sports Connect, so that's not an option if you've dropped your cable subscription or if beIN isn't included with your service.

You can turn to a streaming service that includes beIN. Sling TV includes beIN with seven other channels in its World Sports package. That normally costs $10 a month, but Sling knocks it down to $5 for the first month of service. Fubo.TV also includes beIn among the channels in its $60-a-month package.

Sling TV: Sign up for the World Sports package of channels on Sling TV to watch beIN Sports. You'll pay $10 a month after paying $5 for the first month under a limited time offer.View Deal

Fubo.TV: In addition to beIN, Fubo includes 100-plus channels in its monthly package. You'll also get a cloud DVR feature for recording programs to watch later.View Deal

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live streams in the U.K.

La Liga TV carries matches from the Spanish League in the U.K., and that includes Saturday's El Clasico, which kicks off at 3 p.m. BST. It costs £9.99 a month to add La Liga TV to your Sky or Virgin Media service.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live streams in Canada

Just as in the U.S., Canadian viewers can watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid through beIN Sports.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live streams in other regions

Here's where you can catch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid in other parts of the world.

Australia: beIN

beIN Brazil: Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN Brasil

Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN Brasil France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free Germany: DAZN

DAZN Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV

Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV Japan: DAZN, WOWOW

DAZN, WOWOW Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Puerto Rico: SportsMax App, SportsMax 2, DIRECTV Sports Puerto Rico

SportsMax App, SportsMax 2, DIRECTV Sports Puerto Rico Spain: Movistar Laliga 1, Movistar Laliga, Partidazo in Movistar LaLiga, Movistar+, Mitele Plus

For a complete list of Barcelona vs. Real Madrid streaming options visit LiveSoccerTV.com.