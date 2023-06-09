Aussie Broadband continues its dominance in Australia’s internet landscape

Fresh from cleaning up at the Mozo People’s Choice Awards 2023, Australian-owned internet service provider (ISP) Aussie Broadband has been found to provide a scintillating service in a recent Opensignal survey.

Opensignal is an independent analytics company that specialises in telecommunications and this most recent report looked at the Australian national broadband experience for the first time. Specifically, it looked into the internet experience on fixed-line services, and focuses on six different measures:

Broadband Success Rate

Broadband Consistent Quality

Broadband Video Experience

Broadband Download Speed

Broadband Peak Download Speed

Broadband Upload Speed

Only a handful of ISPs were analysed in the report, including the big names of Telstra, Optus and TPG, along with Vodafone, iiNet and Aussie Broadband. This small group was chosen as they each serve “at least five percent” of Opensignal’s user base. From here, only the providers that meet the threshold in all five of Australia’s major cities were analysed.

Aussie Broadband speeding ahead

(Image credit: Opensignal)

Aussie Broadband took the number one spot nationwide for Broadband Download Speed, with an average of 43.5Mbps and for Broadband Peak Download Speed. The telco recorded an average peak download speed of 257.1Mbps, well beyond second-place Optus, which posted a peak speed of 143.7Mbps.

The Aussie telco didn’t take first place in the other categories when looking from a nationwide perspective, but did place either second or tied for the top spot with its competitors.

Aussie Broadband has long been heralded as offering an excellent broadband service and customer support that is second-to-none, and this Opensignal report only stands to cement its position as one of the best NBN providers in Australia.

Cities divided

Opensignal’s report also breaks down the performance of the ISPs by city, although interestingly Aussie Broadband is notably absent from any results in Adelaide. We’ve reached out to Opensignal for comment on this, as it clearly states the providers who meet the minimum threshold for market share in each city are included in the report.

South Australia’s coastal capital was found to be best served by Telstra, taking the top spot in four of the six measures and tying with TPG for Broadband Success Rate and Optus for Broadband Download Speed.

Opensignal explains Broadband Success Rate as being the average proportion of tests that were successfully completed, against the total number of tests carried out for each provider.

Brisbane threw up a mixture of results, with Aussie Broadband winning for both download speed categories and tying with Telstra and Optus for Broadband Consistent Quality. Optus was deemed to provide the best video experience and Telstra tied for top spot for upload speed.

Melbourne saw both Aussie Broadband and Telstra take a couple of wins, Optus tying for best upload speed and all providers tying for success rate.

Perth saw a few ties across the categories, with Aussie Broadband technically recording the best result for the majority and ABB was also a strong performer in Sydney.

You can view the full set of results on the Opensignal website and below, you can find some of the most popular NBN plans from the providers included in the report.

Aussie Broadband is currently holding an end of financial year sale that will see you save AU$120 over 6 months on 100Mbps NBN plans using code EOFY120 or AU$240 over 6 months on NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans using code EOFY240 at checkout.