The 2023 Mozo People's Choice Awards shows Aussies love the smaller mobile and NBN providers

Mozo, Tom's Guide’s sister site specialising on money matters, has revealed Australia’s favourite companies in a variety of industries — including NBN plans and mobile phone plans — in its 2023 Mozo People’s Choice Awards.

The Mozo People’s Choice Awards run separately from Mozo’s own Expert Choice Awards (MECA) and are voted for by the Australian public to give a clear indication of which companies provide the best overall value for real, paying customers.

And in 2023, it seems as though the smaller companies are the ones winning big, with four mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) taking out all the awards in the mobile plans category, and just three telcos walking away with an award in the broadband category. Aussies seem to root for David over Goliath.

Aussies value Aussie support

In the broadband category, some 44 providers were rated by customers and Australian-owned Aussie Broadband was the clear winner, taking the crown for Connection Quality, Excellent Service & Support, Most Recommended and Outstanding Customer Satisfaction. Aussie Broadband won in all four categories in 2022 too, meaning the NBN provider continues to offer the best overall experience for Australian consumers.

In our own review of Aussie Broadband we looked into real-world customer reviews and found it was virtually five stars out of five across the board, with customers claiming technical support provided by ABB was first class.

Exetel — one of our favourite providers here at Tom’s Guide — and iiNet also won an award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction.

Over 2,500 Australians voiced their opinion in the broadband category and only those providers who received at least 30 responses were then eligible to win an award. Mozo’s team of expert judges then ranked providers in order by using an average rating, before deciding upon the winning companies.

Big things come in small packages

In the mobile plans category, four MVNOs — those that use the network of the larger companies of Telstra, Optus and Vodafone — won big. The four winners were Kogan Mobile, Amaysim, Aldi Mobile and Woolworths, with each taking home a number of awards across five categories. They were:

Clearest Billing: Kogan Mobile | Amaysim

Kogan Mobile | Amaysim Most Recommended: Aldi Mobile | Woolworths | Amaysim

Aldi Mobile | Woolworths | Amaysim Network Reliability: Aldi Mobile

Aldi Mobile Outstanding Customer Satisfaction: Aldi Mobile | Woolworths | Amaysim

Aldi Mobile | Woolworths | Amaysim Value for Money: Aldi Mobile | Kogan Mobile | Woolworths | Amaysim

What makes these winners so impressive is that they fought off competition from a huge number of other mobile carriers. Peter Marshall, Mozo People’s Choice Awards adjudicator said, “Nearly 3,300 Australians provided their opinions and experience of more than 42 mobile phone plan providers for these awards.”

The 2023 Mozo People’s Choice Awards cover all manner of categories, including banking, energy, a variety of insurance options and buy-now-pay later services. The overall aim of the Awards is not only to find out which companies the Australian public trusts to offer value for money, but as Mozo Director AJ Dunancson says, “to guide consumers to make more informed purchasing decisions.”

You can view the full list of categories and winners at Mozo.