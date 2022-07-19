Samsung Galaxy Unpacked set for August 10 — and you can reserve all the new devices now

One of the worst kept secrets in tech is now confirmed — Samsung plans to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked product launch on August 10. The news comes after a steady of leaks pointed to August 10 as the big day, capped off by leaked press material containing the Unpacked date.

Now the only mystery remaining is whether the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are debuting at the August 10 Galaxy Unpacked as widely expected. But even that's seemingly confirmed, thanks to the invitation showing a foldable device. And Samsung's now-live reservation system for booking your place in line to order whatever's announced August 10 also contains some big clues.

Through August 10, Samsung will let you reserve the right to purchase its new products by registering at Samsung.com (opens in new tab) or through the Shop Samsung app. And if you do register, you'll be eligible for specific credits depending on the product you're planning to buy. Specific credits promised by Samsung include:

$200 credit toward a bundle of a Galaxy phone, watch and buds

$150 credit toward a bundle of a Galaxy phone and watch

$130 credit toward a bundle of a Galaxy phone and buds

$80 credit toward a bundle of a Galaxy watch and buds

If you're not planning on bundling purchases, you can still get credit from Samsung by reserving your spot in line for the new products coming in August. Anyone planning on buying a Galaxy phone is eligible for a $100 credit to use on Samsung.com for purchasing eligible products. Watch and Galaxy Buds reservations are eligible for credits of $50 and $30, respectively.

The fact that Samsung is spelling out specific product categories gives us a pretty good idea of what's on the agenda for the August 10 Unpacked event. We'd assume Samsung is going to release at least one phone, a new smartwatch and possibly some Galaxy Buds to accompany its other devices.

The phone announcement will almost certainly be a foldable — the current Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models made their debut last August, and updated versions of those phones are reportedly in the works.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which promises faster performance and better power management than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon found inside the Galaxy S22 lineup. Samsung is also reportedly going to show off a less bulky hinge which could make the foldables easier to tote around. We've heard that both will have a less visible crease on their display where the phones open and close.

The watch in question is likely the Galaxy Watch 5, as it's also been a year since the Galaxy Watch 4's debut. Top Galaxy Watch 5 rumors include a potential body temperature sensor being built into the watch, a bigger battery that charges faster and no rotating bezel like the one found on previous models. Also, Samsung could take the wraps off a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as a more premium option.

Rumors of new Galaxy Buds have been less prevalent than the ones detailing Samsung's alleged phone and watch plans. Nevertheless, the likely candidate to debut at the August 10 event would be a new version of the Galaxy Buds Pro. The originals debuted in early 2021, so they're getting a little long in the tooth. It's also been a year since the Galaxy Buds 2 arrived on the scene.

We'll find out for certain what Samsung plans to reveal at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT/2 p.m. BST on August 10. Like recent Unpacked events, this August 2022 edition will be a virtual one, and we'll be following live to find out what's getting announced. Expect more details to leak out between now and then.