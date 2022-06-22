Amazon just announced PS5 bundles — how to get yours

Chances are high we'll see a PS5 drop during Prime Day, but if you can't wait till July 12 — Amazon appears to have bundles of the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549. There is a small catch. You can't just buy the bundle, but instead you must request an invite to buy. (You can request an invite via the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Amazon product page (opens in new tab)).

Last month, Amazon changed the way it handles PS5 restocks. Shoppers must now request Amazon PS5 invites before a console drop. If you sign up and you're invited to purchase a PS5 at Amazon, you'll get an e-mail invitation.

Amazon PS5 restock (sign up for invites)

How to register for the next Amazon PS5 restock

(Image credit: Amazon)

Of all the retailers that have offered PS5 drops these past few years, Amazon has been the hardest to track. Amazon PS5 restocks not only come unannounced, but they also sell out within minutes. That's one of the reasons why Amazon has changed their restocks to an invite-only system.

Registering at for a PS5 invite from Amazon is fairly easy. First, sign into your account (opens in new tab) and then head to the PS5 bundle product page at Amazon (opens in new tab). The "Add to cart" button on the PS5 page has been replaced with a "Request invitation" button. Click on the request button and you'll automatically be signed in. That's it!

Amazon states that if you're invited to purchase the PS5, you'll get an email with a link that's valid for 72 hours. Amazon clearly states that it will not be able to accommodate everyone, so registering isn't a guarantee you'll get an invite or a console.

