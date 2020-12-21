Amazing holiday deal — Apple Watch Series 6 is $60 off right now

If you’re still in search of the perfect piece of tech to help kickstart your healthy New Year's resolution in 2021, then look no further — we've got you covered.

The Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm) is on sale at Best Buy for $339 . That’s 15% off its original price of $399. This particular deal is for the (PRODUCT)RED Apple Watch. Best Buy has some other colors on sale as well, though their discounts are a slightly less exciting — $20 off for the Silver and Space Grey smartwatches in the same size.

Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $339. Unlike the Series 5, the newer model features blood oxygen sensors, allowing users to monitor their health more closely. The Apples Watch Series 6 comes with a bright Retina display and a six-month subscription to Apple Fitness+, though the 18-hour battery life could, in all honesty, be better.View Deal

If you're willing to go the distance (no pun intended) you can collect your Apple Watch Series 6 at your local Best Buy store before Christmas! Alternatively, if you're looking to purchase online, the nearest delivery dates start from the very beginning of the 2021.

This flagship wearable also comes with a free six-month subscription to Apple's recently launched Apple Fitness Plus. This subscription allows users to sync their health information to Apple devices in real-time and gives them access to a variety of workout videos.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is probably the best smartwatch currently available on the market. As we covered in Apple Watch Series 6 review , the Series 6 is a go-to for both fitness newbies and pros alike. It retains the bright Always-On Retina display and sleek aesthetic of Series 5 while adding features that fitness enthusiasts are bound to love, including ECG and blood oxygen monitors to track your health more closely.

Unlike the Series 5, the Series 6 is available in a variety of colors, much like Apple’s recent line of iPhones . Although the Series 6 only has a battery life of 18 hours, you can still take advantage of sleep tracking by fully charging it in just 90 minutes during the day.

The Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT)RED is a part of Apple’s limited edition products, made in partnership with (RED). According to Apple’s website , a part of the proceeds from the (PRODUCT)RED product line go towards Global Fund’s COVID‑19 Response and lifesaving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.