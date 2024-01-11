Whoops! AI company tips Nintendo Switch 2 fall release date before backtracking

The successor to the Nintendo Switch is hot on everyone’s mind this year as the potential release date draws ever closer, and one company thinks it has it pinned down.

Altec Lansing, best known for its speakers and wireless headphones, is pushing into new territory at CES 2024 this week with AI gaming software built on the GameShark brand, now going by the name "Ai Shark."

The AI software is intended to work alongside the Nintendo Switch 2, which Altec Lansing claimed in its press release would be launching in September 2024 — only to backtrack several hours later and forecast a Fall release instead.

Nintendo itself has not yet commented on the fiasco, but it seems awfully likely the rumors of a new and more advanced Switch hardware successor are true and the device could very well make it into stores before the end of the year.

The Switch 2 is real

First noticed by Digital Trends, this week Altec Lansing dropped an AI press release that predicted a potential September 2024 debut of the Nintendo Switch 2. Its AI product, which takes up the name of former cheat engine software GameShark, is slated to coincide with the release of Nintendo’s new hardware launch.

The press release not only reveals a supposed launch date but also notes the console’s name, which Nintendo has not officially confirmed yet. In fact, Nintendo has yet to confirm if there even is a Switch successor on the horizon, despite several signs seemingly pointing to the inevitable.

“Formerly known as GameShark, AI Shark is set to redefine the gaming landscape with its revolutionary AI-enhanced technology. The innovative gaming software is set to mark a significant leap forward in the gaming experience, bringing enhanced gameplay for beginner-level users. The official launch is planned to coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024.” Altec Lansing press release

The firm later backtracked on this supposed debut date and replaced it with a Fall 2024 release window, only to then backtrack yet again citing that Nintendo has not “officially” announced a set Nintendo Switch 2 launch. It’s clear the firm was simply guessing or making things up to simply drum up hype for its Ai Shark software.

Even Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier jumped into the fray, stating in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that a spokesperson for the Ai Shark software said “they’re just guessing about the next Nintendo console’s release date.” Altec Lansing’s prerogative certainly worked in their favor, as all eyes are on its new AI and its supposed connection to the Nintendo Switch 2.

GameShark swims back from the dead

Although not the major highlight of the news, Altec Lansing’s Ai Shark is purported to work alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 as a vehicle for assistance and “enhanced gameplay.” It appears to be taking up the mantle of the long-dormant video game cheating cartridge brand GameShark, which hasn’t been seen or heard from since the late '90s.

The Ai Shark software Altec Lansing is touting is aimed at beginner players. In its press release, the company highlights “exclusive XGPT technology and real-time TPU acceleration” as its major technologies, essentially mirroring its age-old counterpart via “personalized hints and assistance.”

It’s unclear at this time if the firm does have any real Switch sequel details from Nintendo, though it seems unlikely. Altec Lansing aims to literally recharge the long-forgotten brand by delivering a software suite that will “eclipse the original GameShark’s triumphs tenfold.”

The Nintendo Switch first launched in 2017, with a newer, more advanced OLED screen-bearing model debuting in 2021. Fans have long anticipated the reveal of Nintendo’s next major hardware entry, and speculation has run rampant. While it’s entirely plausible that its successor bears a name akin to or exactly the "Nintendo Switch 2," it remains to be seen if the company will actually run with this title.

All signs do point to an inevitable hardware refresh though, as not only do Switch 2 patents exist in the wild but so too does its purported price point of $400. While Altec Lansing's Ai Shark may or may not release alongside the new hardware, rumors suggest that the next Mario Kart will be its biggest draw when revealed.

As for an official release date, mum is still the word and those anticipated for its debut will just have to wait for Nintendo itself for an announcement before jumping to conclusions. As per rumors out of frequent Nintendo leaker Zippo, a Nintendo Direct could be in the books at the end of January, meaning excited fans may not have to wait too long for that official Nintendo Switch 2 release date.