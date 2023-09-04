AirPods Pro could get USB-C at Apple September event — here’s what we know

Apple is gearing up to unveil an update for the AirPods Pro, featuring a USB-C charging case, during its upcoming "Wonderlust" event on September 12. That's according to Mark Gurman, a reputable Bloomberg reporter known for his insights into Apple's plans.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman speculates that Apple's eventual plan includes equipping all AirPods models with USB-C ports. However, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ will take the lead by introducing the upgraded charging case this September.

Earlier reports from Gurman had hinted at Apple's intention to announce updated AirPods bundled with a USB-C charging case alongside the launch of the new ‌iPhone 15‌ models. However, he hadn't specified which models would get the upgrade or when.

This move is part of a broader shift toward adopting USB-C as the standard connector on Apple devices, such as the iPhone 15 USB-C port that's been heavily rumored pre-launch.

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

While the physical changes to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ may be limited, users can still anticipate new features to arrive with the release of iOS 17. This iPhone software update will introduce several new features, including an Adaptive Audio listening mode for the AirPods Pro 2 and the ability to mute yourself on voice calls with a tap of the AirPods' stems.

Looking further ahead, Apple is expected to introduce enhanced hearing health capabilities to AirPods within the next year, as well as possible body temperature sensing. Gurman also anticipates that price reductions will eventually reach the lower-end AirPods models as the transition to USB-C permeates the entire lineup.

Changes to the AirPods Pro are unlikely to be Apple's most noteworthy announcement during the Apple September event. Along with the headphones, we are expecting the new iPhone 15 series, which is tipped to embrace the Dynamic Island on all models rather than just the Pros.

On top of that, the iPhone 15 Pro is on track to get some interesting design changes including an Action Button and a titanium body.