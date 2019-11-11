Act Fast: MacBook Air now just $750 on Amazon

Black Friday laptop deals are picking up steam and this week Amazon has a surprise sale for Mac fans who are short on cash.

Today only, Amazon has refurbished 2018 MacBook Air laptops on sale from $749.99. That's $250 off and the cheapest price we've seen for any current MacBook Air.

Refurb MacBook Air Sale: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Act fast! For a limited time, Amazon is offering various 2018 refurb MacBook Air laptops on sale from $749. Each model is backed by a 90-day warranty. The 128GB model is selling for $749, whereas the 256GB model is on sale for $869.99.View Deal

Each laptop in the sale is backed by a 90-day Amazon Renewed guarantee. They've been inspected and tested by Amazon to look and work like new.

If you're looking to spend the least amount possible, the 2018 MacBook Air with 128GB SSD is on sale for $749.99 ($250 off). However, we recommend spending just a bit more on the 2018 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD, which is $869.99 ($330 off).

The only major difference between the 2019 MacBook Air and the 2018 MacBook Air is that the former includes a True Tone LCD, which automatically adjusts brightness based on your ambient lighting. Otherwise, the laptops are near-identical.

