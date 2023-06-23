9 new TV shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Max and Hulu (June 23-25)

A veritable buffet of options await if you’re looking for new TV shows and movies to watch this weekend. Netflix , Max , Hulu and some of the other best streaming services are adding even more titles to your entertainment plate.

At the top of the menu is The Bear season 2 , which brings back Jeremy Allen White’s arms for more high-octane kitchen nightmares (and hopefully some successes). Meanwhile, And Just Like That season 2 returns with Carrie Bradshaw still unable to use her stove, but with shoes to spare.

The most high-profile new series is Marvel’s Secret Invasion on Disney Plus , which puts Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury front and center in a conspiracy thriller.

On the movies side, fluffy romantic comedy The Perfect Find and horror flick Evil Dead Rise anchor opposite ends of the genre spectrum.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

The Bear season 2 (Hulu)

Corner! The hit stressball of a comedy is back to dish out a second course. After finding cash hidden in tomato cans, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), aspiring chef Sydney (Ayo Edibiri) and the kitchen crew are renovating their Italian beef eatery into a fine dining restaurant.

Opening any kind of restaurant is famously back-breaking (and often career-breaking). And there’s a lot going against them: Carmy needs more money, the staff needs more training and the menu needs refining. And of course, “cousin” Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is still being an a—hole. Carmy may have gotten out of one frying pan, but he’s entered a blazing fire.

Streaming now on Hulu

Secret Invasion (Disney Plus)

Nick Fury finally gets the spotlight in his very own show, and it’s about damn time. Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is a bit worse for wear when he returns to Earth from space, but he has no time to relax. He’s been called back to deal with the rise of a Skrulls resistance movement. As you may recall from Captain Marvel, the Skrulls are a shape-shifting alien species who can impersonate humans.

Fury teams up with old friend, the deposed Skrulls leader Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), to stop the rebels Skrulls led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) from taking over Earth. Talos has an emotional stake in this fight, as his daughter G’iah (Emilia Clarke) is part of the opposite faction.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

And Just Like That season 2 (Max)

Everything old is new again. In the second season of the Sex and the City sequel series, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is embarking on single life again after losing Mr. Big. And while she’s got some new suitors in the mix, it’s an ex who really shakes things up: Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).

They’ve got a lot of history, sure, but we’re hoping Carrie writes a fresh her-story. As for her ride-or-die pals, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) is in the throes of new relationship energy with Che (Sara Ramírez) even as she goes through a divorce and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) has to deal with raging teenage hormones.

Streaming now on Max

I’m a Virgo (Prime Video)

Writer/director Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You was a delightfully surreal satire skewering capitalism and corporate exploitation. Now, Riley moves to television for another absurd tale, this one about a 13-foot-tall young Black man named Cootie (Jharrel Jerome).

Cootie has been kept hidden most of his life by his well-meaning aunt and uncle (Carmen Ejogo and Mike Epps), but as he matures, the awkward and kind-hearted teen yearns to go out into the world. But even as makes friends and develops a crush, Cootie is widely feared by strangers for his size. He soon draws the attention of the Hero (Walton Goggins), an eccentric billionaire turned vigilante. Cootie must choose between following in his idol’s footsteps or blazing his own path.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Downey’s Dream Cars (Max)

Actor Robert Downey Jr. reconciles his love of classic cars with his commitment to combating climate change by restoring the vehicles with new technology.

Streaming now on Max

Swagger season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

The drama inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant’s experiences continues to trace the journey of Jace (Isaiah Hill) as he embarks on senior year of high school.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Break Point season 1 part 2 (Netflix)

The tennis docu-series follows top players to the hallowed greens of Wimbledon and the bright lights of NYC at the U.S. Open.

Streaming now on Netflix

Movie Premieres

The Perfect Find (Netflix)

Summer lovin’ isn’t always a blast, as Jenna (Gabrielle Union) soon discovers in this rom-com. After going through a messy public breakup and firing, Jenna is determined to revive her fashion career. She has to swallow her pride and work for cutthroat mogul Darcy (Gina Torres).

But her comeback is complicated by very handsome, much younger co-worker Eric (Keith Powers) — who just happens to be Darcy’s son. Yikes! Dating the boss’ kid just spells disaster. Jenna must decide if her secret romance is worth the risk.

Streaming now on Netflix

Evil Dead Rise (Max)

The fifth Evil Dead film is a bloody, gruesome horror fest that proves the franchise, at least, has some life left in it. Decapitation, possession, zombies, chainsaws, wood chippers — so much death and gore is packed into just 97 minutes.

After a long spell on the road, guitar tech Beth (Lily Sullivan) visits her estranged sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), a single mother to three kids. When an earthquake hits Ellie’s L.A. apartment building, it reveals a concealed room containing strange artifacts, including a certain book that can summon demonic spirits.

Streaming now on Max

Big Sports Events

F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Airing Sunday, June 25 at 9 a.m. ET

Big Music Events

Glastonbury 2023

Friday (June 23) through Sunday (June 25)