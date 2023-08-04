9 new TV shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Apple and more (Aug. 4-6)

A sizzling lineup of new TV shows and movies awaits for you to watch this weekend on Netflix , Hulu, Apple TV Plus and some of the other best streaming services .

The weekend watch list is led by two series embarking on their final chapters, Reservation Dogs season 3 and Physical season 3 . They’re joined by several other returning favorites, like Hearstopper season 2, Winning Time season 2 and The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 2.

On the movies side, two theatrical blockbusters that made waves earlier this year are finally available to stream: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Super Mario Bros Movie .

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

Reservation Dogs season 3 (Hulu)

Everyone grows up at some point. The final season of this magnificent coming-of-age- dramedy sends off Native teens Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Cheese (Lane Factor) and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) after following their highs and lows.

After making a (mostly) triumphant trek to California to pay tribute to their pal Daniel, the Reservation Dogs head back home — with the exception of Bear, who goes on a solo, sometimes-surreal adventure. The others, however, face the music for leaving without a word. But their punishments may hold the answers to questions about their futures that they’ve been dodging.

Streaming now on Hulu

Physical season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Rose Byrne dons workout clothes as fitness guru Sheila Rubin for a final season. Sheila has come a long way from her days as a dissatisfied housewife. She left her lackluster marriage to Danny (Rory Scovel) and built an exercise empire with the help of friend and business partner Greta (Deirdre Friel).

But now, all her hard work may come undone at the hands of a new rival, the rising celebrity fitness goddess Kelly Kilmartin (new cast member Zooey Deschanel). Kelly not only represents a real professional threat, but manages to get into Sheila’s head and undermine her confidence.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Heartstopper season 2 (Netflix)

That giddy feeling of falling in love is just the best isn’t it? The first season brought together the quiet, out Charlie (Joe Locke) and the popular rugby captain Nick (Kit Connor), who started out as unlikely friends and slowly developed feelings for each other. Thrillingly, they are now a couple. Now comes the hard stuff.

Nick is out to his mom (the always excellent Olivia Colman), and he’s ready to reveal his relationship with Charlie to everyone. Teen romance never comes without complications, though. Exams are coming up, as is a school trip to Paris and that most sacred of all adolescent rites: prom.

Streaming now on Netflix

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Prime Video)

Sigourney Weaver doesn’t work much these days (aside from the Avatar franchise), which is a damn shame, because she’s still one of the most emotive actresses of her generation. She puts all her skills to use in this profound drama based on the novel by Australian author Holly Ringland.

When young Alice Hart (Alyla Browne) loses her parents to a fire, her grandmother June (Weaver) takes her in to raise her on a flower farm that also serves as a refuge to abused women. Years later, adult (Alycia Debnam-Carey) finds herself playing out generational trauma in a violent relationship and sifting through long-buried family secrets.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 (HBO)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z76liPf7o-4

What happens when you achieve your biggest dream? Success always comes at a cost, which is something the Lakers learn in season 2, which takes place in the period just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984.

Under owner Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly), the Lakers have just won the coveted championship trophy. But winning comes with a new set of expectations and pressures, both internal and external. Teammates Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes) grapple with fame, while coaches Paul Westhead (Jason Segel) and Pat Riley (Adrien Brody) butt heads. And then there’s the threat looming across the country in Boston: a talented player named Larry Bird (Sean Patrick Small).

Airing Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 2 (Netflix)

Last we saw Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), he was lying in a pool of his own blood after being attacked. In the final three episodes of the legal drama’s second season, Mickey is alive, if not terribly well, and determined to win the murder case against his client Lisa Trammell (Lana Parrilla). But with new evidence pointing to Lisa’s guilt, Mickey has a real conundrum on his hands.

Streaming now on Netflix

The Chi season 6 (Showtime)

Big dreams come with big risks, but potentially big rewards. Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha's (Birgundi Baker) have successfully blended their families, but it’s all put to the test by their ambitions. Meanwhile, Douda (Curtiss Cook) deals with the fallout of Q's murder, Jake (Michael V. Epps) launches a new business and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus with Showtime

Airing Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime

Movie Premieres

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney Plus)

Marvel’s Phase 5 may have kicked off with a dud (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), but you can always count on the Guardians of the Galaxy to right the ship. The beloved band of misfits returns for one more (possibly final) adventure under the helm of director James Gunn, who is jetting off to oversee the DC movie universe revamp.

Peter Quill aka Starlord (Chris Pratt) is still grieving Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), but must pull it together when Rocket (Bradley Cooper) is critically wounded in an attack. To save him, they must seek out Rocket's creator, the mad scientist High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). If the mission goes badly, it could be the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Peacock)

Apparently, it’s Chris Pratt week for theatrical hits coming to streaming. He’s a-Mario, a struggling Italian-American plumber from Brooklyn who is accidentally transported via a Warp Pipe to the world of the Mushroom Kingdom. There, he meets the beautiful Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and the adventure-seeking Toad (Keegan-Michael Key).

Meanwhile, Mario’s brother Luigi (Charlie Day) was also sucked into the Warp Pipe, but taken to the Dark Lands ruled by Bowser (Jack Black). The evil Koopa king is determined to marry Peach at all costs, and it’s up to Mario to save both his brother and Peach from Bowser’s clutches.

Streaming now on Peacock