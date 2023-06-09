9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Max, Disney Plus and more

The rainbow of new shows and movies to watch this weekend truly has something for everybody. The best streaming services , including Netflix and Disney Plus , are offering new releases that run the gamut from a psychological thriller to a darkly comedic satire to a snack origin story.

Two new crime-adjacent TV series make their debuts. On Peacock , Based on a True Story lampoons the obsession with true crime, while Apple TV Plus' The Crowded Room sees Tom Holland break bad. As far as returning favorites, Never Have I Ever season 4 marks the end of the teen comedy.

On the movie side, Avatar: The Way of Water finally hits streaming, while Flamin’ Hot reveals how the spicy Cheetos were born.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

Never Have I Ever season 4 (Netflix)

The high school journey of Indian-American teen Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is almost at an end. She’s checked off a few items on her coming-of-age to-do list, like dating her first boyfriend and losing her virginity. Now, the big milestones left are prom and graduation.

Of course, nobody’s adolescent saga ever runs smoothly. Devi is juggling a lot, including post-sex awkwardness with Ben (Jaren Lewison), running into hottie ex Paxton (Darren Barnet) and crushing on new kid Ethan (Michael Cimino). That’s on top of getting into Princeton and appeasing strict mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan). Devi may be ready to leave the nest, but flying isn’t as easy as it looks.

Premieres June 8 on Netflix

Based on a True Story (Peacock)

Much like Only Murders in the Building, this satire pokes fun at our great national addiction to true crime. We indulge in many different ways: podcasts, documentaries, fictionalized dramas and comedies. The true crime industrial complex is big business these days.

Based on a True Story is a show meant to make money that sends up shows that make money off the genre. Get it? So very meta. Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina star as a struggling Los Angeles couple expecting their first child. When she happens upon a real-life serial killer, they decide to capitalize on the opportunity. Death becomes the American Dream.

Streaming now on Peacock

The Crowded Room (Apple TV Plus)

Tom Holland is doing what he can to establish himself as an actor who can do more than sling webs as Spider-Man. He’s been exploring darker, dramatic roles in The Devil All the Time, Cherry and now, The Crowded Room.

In the limited series, he plays Danny Sullivan, a troubled young man arrested for involvement in a 1979 shooting in New York City. Through interviews with interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny unravels his past, which is marked by trauma and abuse. As Danny recounts how events led him to the scene of the crime, shocking revelations emerge.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 (FXX)

The gang gets into further shenanigans, including eviction and a road trip.

Streaming now on Hulu

Cruel Summer season 2 (Freeform)

In the summer of 1999, computer genius Megan’s life is rocked by the arrival of a foreign exchange student.

Streaming now on Hulu

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 (Bravo)

Tamra Judge returns, while two new housewives join the cast.

Streaming now on Peacock

The 76th Tony Awards (CBS)

Broadway’s best plays, musicals and performances are honored.

Airing Sunday, June 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus

Movie Premieres

Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney Plus and Max)

James Cameron took his sweet time making a sequel to his top-grossing hit Avatar, but it was worth it. The Way of Water is a stunning spectacle that not only charted as the third biggest movie of all time, but earned four Oscar nominations (including Best Picture).

Most of the voice cast reprise their roles. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, the story focuses on the Sully family: Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their children. The Na’Vi are dismayed when the RDA returns to colonize Pandora. Under threat again, Jake and Neytiri seek refuge with the aquatic Metkayina clan and learn their ways.

Streaming now on Disney Plus and Max

Flamin’ Hot (Hulu and Disney Plus)

The unlikely hot film genre right now is biopics about corporate employees making cultural impacts. In recent months, we’ve gotten: Air (about the creation of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe line), Blackberry (about the smartphone the iPhone killed) and Tetris (about the distribution of the classic video game). The latest entry chronicles how the world came to be blessed with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

In his memoir, Richard Montañez claims to have invented the spicy version of Cheetos. The movie follows a Frito-Lay janitor (Jesse Garcia) whose Mexican heritage inspires an exciting new snack that becomes a global phenomenon. This heartwarming underdog story will leave a tear in your eye — and red dust all over your fingers.

Streaming now on Hulu and Disney Plus

Big Sports Events

Champions League Final

Manchester City vs Inter Milan

Airing Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

UFC 289

Nunes vs Aldana, live from Vancouver.

Airing Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

French Open

The women’s and men’s finals take place.

Airing Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

NBA Finals Game 4

Denver's up 2-1, can Miami respond at home?

Airing Friday, June 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET