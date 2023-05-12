9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Apple and more (May 12-14)

There truly is something for everyone to watch this weekend. You can choose from an array of new movies and TV shows on Netflix , Hulu, Apple TV Plus and other top streaming services .

The weekend lineup features two series premieres: the FBI drama Class of ‘09 and the teen thriller City on Fire. Returning to the screen is the acclaimed period comedy The Great season 3 .

On the movies side, Bennifer the Sequel appear in separate projects. Ben Affleck’s recent hit Air makes its streaming debut, while Jennifer Lopez is kicking butt in The Mother.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Air (Prime Video)

This crowd-please sports drama comes from the production banner of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the longtime friends who first broke out in Hollywood with Good Will Hunting. Like that movie, Air has an underdog, a rare talent and a whip-smart parental figure.

Affleck directs himself and his pal Damon, who plays Nike exec Sonny Vaccaro. In 1984, the shoe company’s basketball division is failing, so CEO Phil Knight (Affleck) charges Vaccaro with finding a new spokesperson. Vaccaro wants to pursue recent draft pick Michael Jordan, but he’ll have to convince his bosses, develop a prototype shoe and win over Jordan’s mother Deloris (Viola Davis).

Streaming now on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

The Mother (Netflix)

Affleck’s better half, Jennifer Lopez, headlines her own movie, which sees her trade in her usual rom-coms for an action thriller. The titular, unnamed character is an assassin who makes the excruciating choice to give up her baby daughter to protect her from dangerous enemies (Joseph Fiennes and Gael García Bernal).

But a dozen years later, Zoe (Lucy Paez) is kidnapped, which forces her mother to come out of hiding. Mom mounts a rescue, then begins training the teen in self-defense. Zoe is reluctant but proves to be a natural. Like mother, like daughter.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Class of ‘09 (FX on Hulu)

This FBI drama’s primary theme is a timely one: the potential effects of artificial intelligence on every corner of our society. The show toggles between three time periods to portray how AI changes the U.S. criminal justice system.

In 2009, “The Past,” four aspiring FBI agents enter training at Quantico. They come from varied backgrounds: Tayo (Brian Tyree Henry) was an insurance executive, Poet (Kara Mara) is a former nurse, Hour (Sepideh Moafi) is the daughter of Iranian refugees, and Lennix (Brian Smith) hails from a wealthy family. In 2023, “The Present,” their careers have diverged. But in 2034, “The Future,” law enforcement has undergone a seismic shift because of AI.

Streaming now on Hulu (opens in new tab)

The Great season 3 (Hulu)

Marriage isn’t easy. Especially when, as for Russian empress Catherine (Elle Fanning) and husband Peter (Nicholas Hoult), coups and attempted murder are involved. The spouses have plotted to kill each other multiple times, but perhaps with a little marriage counseling, they can make things work.

The third season of the zany period comedy sees Peter trying to be content as a househusband while Catherine engages in statecraft. She gathers nobles, peasants and merchants for a conference about creating a new Russia. As usual, the show’s anachronistic music and dialogue are delightful set against the lux costumes and opulent settings.

Streaming now on Hulu (opens in new tab)

City on Fire (Apple TV Plus)

Gossip Girl and The O.C. creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage present their latest young adult drama, based on Garth Risk Hallberg's sprawling novel of the same name. The story starts with the shooting of NYU student Samantha Cicciaro in Central Park on July 4, 2003.

Cicciaro was alone, so the crime offers no witnesses and very little physical evidence. The resulting investigation reveals that Samantha is the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene and a wealthy real estate family with many secrets.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (Netflix)

Comedian Hannah Gadsby’s set truly is Something Special. I am blessed to have seen it in person in Brooklyn (though the special itself was filmed at the Sydney Opera House). While they still grapple with LGBTQ+ issues, Gadsby’s hour-plus set is more light-hearted and less emotional than Nanette and Douglas.

The “feel-good show” delves into Gadsby’s wedding to their producer, Jenney Shamash. The stories veer toward romantic comedy, though that’s a label to which they have an allergic reaction. Gadsby somehow weaves together bits about their family, their feud with Netflix, Jodie Foster and a dead bunny into a hilarious ride.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV Plus)

This documentary is a poignant, touching, tearjerking documentary about the life and career of Michael J. Fox. Using a mix of interviews and archival footage, filmmaker Davis Guggenheim chronicles how Fox went from an undersized Canadian kid to one of the biggest Hollywood stars of the 1980s.

Still also probes deep into Fox’s private life and his journey following his diagnosis, at the age of 29, with Parkinson's disease. The doc doesn’t gloss over Fox’s difficult, often painful experience living with the condition. Yet, he comes across as likable, as cheerful and as optimistic as ever.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 (AMC)

It’s the beginning of the end for Fear the Walking Dead. The spinoff is unspooling its final chapter, soon to join the mothership in the TV graveyard in the sky cloud. And after a massive time jump, the prequel is catching up to the OG show’s timeline.

As previously and shockingly revealed, Madison (Kim Dickens) is alive. Now, she, Morgan Jones (Lennie James), his adopted daughter Mo (Zoey Merchant), June (Jenna Elfman) and some of their crew are all living under the rule of PADRE. Meanwhile, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and others are still out there in the hopes of reuniting.

Premieres Sunday, May 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC (via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab))

Intelligence: A Special Agent Special (Peacock)

David Schwimmer (aka Ross from Friends) and Nick Mohammed (aka Nate from Ted Lasso) return as somewhat-bumbling agents solving cyber crimes. This special follows up on the two seasons of the comedy, which pairs an arrogant NSA officer (Schwimmer) with an inept computer analyst (Mohammed).

Now, Jerry and Joseph face their toughest foe yet in new British Energy Minister Joanna Telfer Fortheringham (Jennifer Saunders from Absolutely Fabulous). To stop her from bringing down CySec, Jerry and Joseph will have to go rogue.

Streaming now on Peacock (opens in new tab)

What else to watch this weekend

Eurovision Grand Finals (Peacock)

The songs will only be topped by the outfits. Hannah Waddingham co-hosts.

Streaming Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock (opens in new tab)

Queer Eye season 7 (Netflix)

The Fab Five travel to New Orleans to perform more life makeovers.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 (Paramount Plus)

Twelve queens from past seasons compete for the crown and cash prize.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)