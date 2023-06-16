9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and Max (June 16-18)

Finding your next binge is a breeze when you consult our roundup of new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix , Hulu, Max and other top streaming services .

On the movies side, Chris Hemsworth goes into action mode in Extraction 2. A wave of fan-favorite TV shows make their return as well. Black Mirror season 6 is back with more tech-run-amok thrills, the American Revolution begins on Outlander season 7 , Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has more space adventures in store for the Enterprise and the kids take control in Righteous Gemstones season 3.

The weekend slate also has two new series: the movie follow-up The Full Monty and spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City. Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

Black Mirror season 6 (Netflix)

Typically, Black Mirror episodes have been eerily prescient, hourlong nightmares about havoc wreaked by technology in the near future. Everything that happens — whether someone gets a realistic android copy of their spouse or their consciousness is trapped in a virtual reality — feels like it’s not that far off.

In season 6, though, the show swerves into a different lane. Technology is less of a concern; human nature is the true villain. The episodes range from a meta send-up of Netflix itself to a space saga set in an alternate 1969. Though each storyline is different, collectively they seem to be saying the same thing: Technology is just a tool that we wield, for better or worse.

Streaming now on Netflix

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 (Paramount Plus)

Strange New Worlds is arguably the best of the recent wave of Star Trek spinoffs, thanks to its mix of space exploration, alien adventures and even some romance. Add to that the planet-of-the-week episodic structure, jaunty tone and appealing cast, led by Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike and Ethan Peck as science officer Spock.

Things are tense on board the Enterprise now that First Officer Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) is in custody after her arrest. In season 2, expect a part-animated crossover with Lower Decks, as well as more appearances by Captain James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley).

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC)

As a franchise, The Walking Dead is aptly named — its spinoffs are multiplying as fast as zombies. The OG series was finally put out of its misery last year, and this sequel rises to fill its place.

Dead City might be even more of a success than siblings like Fear the Walking Dead or World Beyond, due to a canny pairing of fan-favorite characters Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). They make an unlikely duo, since Negan killed Maggie’s husband. But when Maggie’s son is kidnapped by The Croat (Željko Ivanek), she needs his help to track him down.

Streaming now on AMC Plus

Airing Sunday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling or Fubo )

Outlander season 7 (Starz)

Drink it all in, because the Droughtlander is over. The return of Outlander brings the American Revolution to the home built by Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan). The colonies have been embroiled in tension for years and war is finally break out.

The Frasers have more personal concerns, too. Claire is in prison after being falsely accused of murder andJamie (Sam Heughan) will stop at nothing to set her free. As North Carolina becomes a bloody battleground, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) must make decisions about their own family.

Streaming Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz

The Full Monty (FX on Hulu)

Twenty-five years ago, The Full Monty was a little-heralded indie with a tiny #3.5 million budget that went on to pull in a whopping $250 million and four Oscar nominations (winning Best Musical or Comedy Score). A movie about a bunch of unemployed English steelworkers taking off all their clothes became a surprise smash hit and cult classic.

Now, a sequel series checks in with the blokes decades after the success of their cash-seeking striptease act. Original cast members Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Wim Snape and Tom Wilkinson all return, ready to corrupt inspire a new generation.

Streaming now on Hulu

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 (HBO)

Danny McBride’s wickedly sharp satire is kind of like Succession, if the Roys commanded a religious empire instead of a media conglomerate. Now that patriarch Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) has retired, his three adult children step up to run their megachurch and televangelism business.

Like the Roy kids, Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson) and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) soon discover that taking their pop’s place is much harder than they imagined. Their extravagant lifestyle is under threat, as attendance dwindles and donations dry up.

Airing Sunday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (Netflix)

The comedian talks about postpartum sex, Viagra and laser facials in a new special.

Streaming now on Netflix

The Wonder Years season 2 (ABC)

Bill and Dean explore New York City in the summer of 1969.

Streaming now on Hulu

Movie Premieres

Extraction 2 (Netflix)

Netflix continues its rather desperate attempts to launch their own action movie franchise, which have seen some good releases (The Old Guard) and some bad ones (The Gray Man). The 2020 flick Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, was fine if forgettable.

Well, not forgotten by the execs at Netflix, who greenlit a sequel. Hemsworth returns as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake, whose last extraction mission ended with his presumed death. Well, he’s still very much alive and ready to take on another dangerous job: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.

Streaming now on Netflix

