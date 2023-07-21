7 new TV shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and Paramount Plus and more (July 21-23)

Escape the heatwave by watching the new TV shows and movies this weekend on Netflix , Hulu, Paramount Plus and more streaming services. You've got plenty of options, from the return of a beloved crime drama to a racy comedy to a spy thriller.

The weekend watch list is headlined by Justified: City Primeval, a spinoff sequel of the acclaimed FX drama that ended in 2015. This time, U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens is heading for the wild streets of Detroit rather than the hollers of Kentucky.

Also debuting are Taylor Sheridan's newest offering Special Ops: Lioness, the romantic drama Sweet Magnolias season 3 and '70s porn romp Minx season 2.

On the movies side, They Cloned Tyrone leads the top movies to watch this week.

Here's what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Everything old is new again. The latest revival brings Timothy Olymphant’s U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens back to the screen to dispense his brand of justice to a new big bad. Ten years after the events of the Justified finale, Raylan is marshalling in Miami and helping to raise his 15-year-old daughter Willa (played by Olyphant's real-life daughter, Vivian Olyphant).

He takes her along to Detroit while returning a pair of fugitives. There, Givens becomes embroiled in investigating the attempted murder of a judge. It brings him into the path of new enemies: sociopathic killer Clement “Oklahoma Wildman” Mansell (Boyd Holbrook) and his formidable defense attorney Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis). But unlike Harlan County, Detroit is an unfamiliar place and Givens has a tough road ahead of him — made complicated by his firecracker of a daughter’s presence.

Streaming now via Hulu

Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount Plus)

The TSU (Taylor Sheridan Universe) is expanding again. The Yellowstone creator is cranking out an astonishing number of shows, much to Paramount’s delight. Special Ops: Lioness stands out as the first to feature a female protagonist.

The story is based on a real-life CIA program that sent undercover agents to infiltrate terrorist groups by befriending their wives and daughters. A Marine raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) is recruited by program chiefs Joe (Zoe Saldaña) and Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman) to get close to the daughter of a billionaire with criminal ties. Cruz finds herself in a very dangerous situation on her own with few options to get out safely.

Streaming Sunday, July 23 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

Sweet Magnolias season 3 (Netflix)

Best friends forever … and a day. Longtime confidantes Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) will rely on each other for support more than ever in the third season of the romantic drama, as all are facing major challenges.

Maddie is wrestling with the best way to help Cal (Justin Bruening) after his bar fight and firing as the school’s baseball coach. Helen is juggling two men: ex Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) and sweet sous chef Erik (Dion Johnstone), while Dana Sue mulls over ways to use Miss Frances’ check to help their community.

Streaming now on Netflix

Minx season 2 (Starz)

Thank the Starz! The cheeky and provocative ‘70s-era comedy was saved by the network after getting canceled by (formerly HBO) Max . Which was great news, because like the eponymous magazine, Minx the show was just hitting its stride at the end of season 1.

Now, the magazine is exploding in popularity, thanks to its photo spreads of nude men (and the, uh, thoughtful articles). Partners Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) and Doug (Jake Johnson) , along with the entire staff, are thrilled as they get more money and recognition. But with a brighter spotlight come bigger temptations, which could bring the whole enterprise crashing down.

Streaming now on Starz

Surf Girls Hawai’i (Prime Video)

A docuseries tracking the next generation of Native Hawaiian female surfers competing at elite levels.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Love Island season 5 (Peacock)

A new group of singles mingle at the villa in the hopes of finding a match and winning the big cash prize.

Streaming now on Peacock

Movie Premieres

They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix)

Writer/director Juel Taylor’s feature film debut uses the stylistic hallmarks of Blaxpoitation films to create a surreal, wild romp exploring conspiracy theories, paranoia and government interference. Fontaine (John Boyega) is a drug dealer who’s shot and killed while collecting money from pimp Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx).

But when Fontaine wakes up the next day alive and well. He’s shocked, and so is Slick Charles. Together, along with hooker Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), they begin looking into what happened. It leads them to a secret lab where they discover a disturbing scheme targeted at their Black community.

Streaming now on Netflix