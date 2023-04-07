7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and Apple (April 7-9)

Looking for something new to watch this weekend? A spring of streaming has sprung, bringing a slew of new shows and movies on Netflix , Hulu, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services .

This weekend’s watch list is topped by Beef, a dark comedy series pitting Ali Wong against Steven Yeun in a road rage feud that spirals out of control. Another high-profile television premiere, Tiny Beautiful Things, is a reflective dramedy based on writer Cheryl Strayed’s stint as an advice columnist.

The prequel Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies expands the world of the movie and stage musical. Meanwhile, Schmigadoon! season 2 sends the protagonists to a different Broadway era, the seedy and sultry Schmicago. On the movies side, Chupa brings the mythical creature to life in a heartwarming family adventure tale.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Beef (Netflix)

Road rage drives this half-hour dark comedy starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, two magnetic performers who share a palpable chemistry. They play two strangers who are involved in a vehicular incident in a parking lot. Their showdown escalates to a chase through suburban streets, then turns into an out-and-out feud that lasts for months.

Danny (Yeun) is a failing contractor with debt and complicated family relationships. Amy owns a thriving houseplant business, but really wants to take time off to spend with her husband and child. The troubles in their individual lives only exacerbate their bitterness toward each other. As I say in my Beef review , it’s a vicious cycle that’s enthralling to watch.

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Author Cheryl Strayed’s memoir Wild was already adapted into a movie by Reese Witherspoon. Now, her collection of essays Tiny Beautiful Things is becoming a television series starring Kathryn Hahn. Clare is a struggling writer whose life is falling apart. Her marriage has sunk into routine, her teen daughter is rebelling, and her once-promising career is a big fail.

When an opportunity comes along to take over the advice column Dear Sugar, Clare thinks she has no business giving anyone guidance. Yet, writing it proves to be her saving grace and a balm for many readers

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Paramount Plus)

Because every IP can be turned into a franchise, here comes this prequel series to the classic musical Grease. Set four years before Sandy and Danny’s summer lovin’ (and having a blast), the story revolves around a girl gang that decides to have fun on their own terms — which sparks a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

The four misfits who take on the name of the Pink Ladies are the predecessors of Rizzo, Frenchy, etc. The show uses 1954 postwar America as a backdrop to explore racism, sexism and homophobia. And of course, there are musical numbers with catchy original songs and dazzling choreography that evoke today’s pop artists. This is Grease, done Gen-Z style.

Schmigadoon! season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Welcome to Schmicago! The musical comedy series trades in the bright, cheerful Technicolor alternate universe established in season 1 for the darker, sexier scene of ‘70s-era Broadway.

Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) were transported to Schmigadoon to rekindle their love for each other. They’re married now, but facing new challenges in starting a family. So, they’re whisked off to Shmicago, where they encounter familiar faces in new roles, like dancer Jenny (Dove Cameron), butcher Dooley (Alan Cumming) and defense attorney Bobbie (Jane Krakowski). To get back home, Melissa and Josh will have to find a new happy ending.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)

Brooke Shields has been in the spotlight her entire life. Literally — her first modeling gig, for Ivory soap, before she was even a year old. This two-part docuseries examines her career as she became a child star, a sex symbol and an icon, with a particular focus on the exploitation and hyper-sexualization she was subjected to throughout the early years.

With Pretty Baby, Shields takes charge of her own narrative. She speaks candidly about her own experiences, including being raped by an unnamed Hollywood figure, her marriage to tennis legend Andre Agassi and controversial friendship with Michael Jackson.

Chupa (Netflix)

The terrifying mythical creature called the chupacabra gets a cuddly makeover in this fantasy adventure film. Alex (Evan Whitten) is a shy 13-year-old visiting Mexico to meet his extended family, including grandfather and former lucha libre champion Chava (Demián Bichir) and his more outgoing cousins.

When Alex stumbles upon a young chupacabra cub living under the shed, he discovers the feared legend is actually quite sweet. But the young Chupa is being hunted by a nefarious scientist (Christian Slater) to harness its powers. Alex and his cousins team up to protect their friend from impending danger.

On a Wing and a Prayer (Prime Video)

Dennis Quaid headlines this faith-based movie based on the true story of Doug White’s 2009 emergency landing of a plane carrying his family. In the film, White is a Louisiana pharmacist with a little flying experience who is forced to take the controls when the pilot of their private plane has a fatal heart attack.

Doug must rely on the help of an air traffic controller (Rocky Myers), who goes against the rules by connecting Doug on the phone with knowledgeable pilot Kari (Jesse Metcalfe). But a storm is rolling in, which threatens the lives of his wife (Heather Graham), children and himself.

What else to watch this weekend

Dave season 3 (FXX)

Lil Dicky goes on tour and looks for love.

80 For Brady (Paramount Plus)

Four longtime best friends journey to Super Bowl LI to cheer for their hero Tom Brady.

Praise This (Peacock)

A young woman joins an underdog praise team ahead of a national competition.

