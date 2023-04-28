7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video (April 28-30)

The end of April is showering us with a bevy of new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix , HBO Max, Prime Video and other streaming services .

Leading the slate are several high-profile new series, including the erotic thriller remake Fatal Attraction, the true crime saga Love & Death and the spy globe-trotter Citadel. The fan-favorite drama Firefly Lane is also back for the second half of its final season.

On the movie side, Peter Pan & Wendy is the latest retelling of the classic story of the boy who refuses to grow up.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Fatal Attraction (Paramount Plus)

The erotic thriller has become rather passé since the genre’s heyday in the ‘80s and ‘90s, when Adrian Lyne made the original movie version of Fatal Attraction. The streamers are trying to steam things up again, with recent releases like Obsession, Sex/Life and Deep Water. Now, Paramount Plus is getting in on the action with a series reboot of Lyne’s most famous work.

"Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned," may be an adage memorably personified by Glenn Close in the original, but Lizzy Caplan takes on the role of Alex Forrest in this series. Here we follow how she and Dan Gallagher (Joshua Jackson) met and began their affair, while also delving into the perspective of Dan’s wife Beth (Amanda Peet). All the while, Alex's attraction turns fatal, as she becomes his unhinged mistress.

Love & Death (HBO Max)

So you married (or befriended) an Axe Murderer. The ‘80s true crime story of Candy Montgomery is so incredible that it’s generated several documentaries and adaptations, most recently last year in Hulu’s Candy (starring Jessica Biel). Montgomery was accused of brutally attacking Betty Gore 41 times with an axe. She pled self-defense, and was acquitted. Truth really can be stranger than fiction.

Now, Elizabeth Olsen takes on the role of the suburban Texas housewife who, along with husband Pat (Patrick Fugit) become friends with Betty (Lily Rabe) and Allan Gore (Jesse Plemons) at church. Soon, Candy and Allan are having an affair, which sets up an explosive confrontation between the women.

Citadel (Prime Video)

This espionage thriller follows in the footsteps of similar Amazon projects like Jack Ryan, Terminal List and Reacher. The company certainly has thrown a lot of money at it, reportedly $300 million, second only to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The Citadel was an independent global spy agency tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people. Eight years ago, it was destroyed by Manticore, a syndicate that represents the world’s wealthiest families. Citadel agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped, but they’re tracked down by a former colleague (Stanley Tucci) who needs their help to prevent Manticore from triggering another world war.

Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 (Netflix)

Best friends forever is not a promise to make lightly. Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) are at odds after a relationship-ending fight over Tully’s car accident with Kate’s daughter. But we have a feeling they’ll reunite by the end of this last chapter of Firefly Lane.

The show continues to jump back and forth through time, toggling between their carefree teen years and the complexities of their adult lives. Though they are not on speaking terms, their bond is still there underneath all the bitterness and betrayal. When Kate develops a serious medical condition, she reaches out to Tully for support. A break can be mended when the stakes are this high.

Saint X (Hulu)

At first, Saint X seems to be yet another “dead white girl” murder-mystery, in the vein of Twin Peaks, Veronica Mars or Mare of Easttown. Yet, the book on which the show is based works to subvert our expectations.

In 2005, Alison Thomas (West Duchovny, daughter of David) and her wealthy family are on vacation at a Caribbean resort when she mysteriously turns up dead. In the present day, her younger sister, once known as Claire and now called Emily (Alycia Debnam-Carey), is still grappling with the trauma. When she encounters one of the Black employees suspected of murder, she becomes obsessed with finding answers.

Tom Jones (PBS)

The latest Masterpiece Theatre literary adaptation tackles Henry Fielding’s 18th century comic novel. The titular protagonist (Solly McLeod) is a poor but charming rogue of dubious parentage who falls for the heiress Sophia Western (Sophie Wilde).

But the course of true love never runs smooth. Not only do their class differences pose a significant obstacle, they have to contend with the nefarious meddling of the rich Lady Bellaston (Hannah Waddingham). She wants Tom for herself and will do anything to push Sophia out of the way.

Peter Pan & Wendy (Disney Plus)

J.M. Barrie’s timeless play inspires yet another adaptation. This one is a live-action version of the 1953 animated Disney movie. We all know the story: Peter Pan (Alexander Molony) is a boy who lives in Neverland and refuses to grow up. After he meets Wendy Darling (Ever Gabo Anderson), he and the fairy Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi) whisks her and her brothers off to his magical realm.

There, they encounter the evil pirate, Captain Hook (Jude Law), who plots revenge against Peter for cutting off his hand. With Hook and his nefarious crew, including Mr. Smee (Jim Gaffigan), pursuing them, the Darlings are drawn into an adventure that they’ll never forget.

What else to watch this weekend

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

The comedian talks about how his life has changed in the last few years.

Sweet Tooth season 2 (Netflix)

Gus and his fellow hybrids seek the origins of the Great Crumble.

