7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple and Disney Plus (May 19-21)

A fresh batch of new shows and movies to watch this weekend is blooming across Netflix , Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus and other top streaming services .

The lineup includes two new series. High Desert stars Patricia Arquette as a shambolic wannabe private eye, while the rom-com XO, Kitty is a spinoff of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before featuring Lara Jean’s younger sister. This weekend’s big returning show is Selling Sunset season 6 , which has more drama and high-priced real estate listings than ever before.

On the movie side, the remake White Men Can’t Jump pairs Sinqua Wells and Jack Harlow. Two theatrical hits make their streaming debuts, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Oh, and while you have to pay to stream it, you can now watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie online .

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

High Desert (Apple TV Plus)

The protagonist of this noirish comedy, played by Patricia Arquette, is like the Marie Kondo “I love mess” meme come to life. Peggy is a recovering drug addict whose life is utter chaos on a good day and a dumpster fire on a bad one. After the death of her mother and the incarceration of her ex-husband (Matt Dillon), she’s barely squeaking by in her dusty California hometown as a barmaid in an Old West theme park.

But her siblings (Keir O’Donnell and Christine Taylor) want to sell their mom’s house, so Peggy has to find a way to earn more income. After crossing paths with private investigator Bruce Harvey (Brad Garrett), she decides to use her street smarts to solve oddball local cases.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

XO, Kitty (Netflix)

The TATBILBCU (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Cinematic Universe) gets a new installment, a 10-episode series focusing on Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart), the matchmaking-minded younger sister who gently nudged Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky together.

Now, she sets off on her own romantic journey to Seoul, South Korea. Kitty moves there to attend the same school as her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi), but soon learns that relationships are trickier when you’re the one who’s in it. She also discovers that this chapter of her life is as much about reconnecting with her roots as it is about romance.

Streaming now on Netflix

White Men Can’t Jump (Hulu)

Remakes aren’t going out of style anytime soon, even when nobody asked for them. That’s certainly the case with this modern retelling of the iconic 1992 film, which starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as streetball hustlers. Their sneakers are now filled by Sinqua Walls and rapper Jack Harlow.

Kamal (Walls) is a former high school hoops prodigy whose promising career was derailed for reasons that are explained via flashback. Jeremy (Harlow), once a rising star who blew out a knee, is now a scammer. After Jeremy shocks Kamal by beating him one-on-one, they decide to team up in a tournament with a big money prize.

Streaming now on Hulu

Selling Sunset season 6 (Netflix)

The addictive, can’t-stop-watching combo of feuding frenemies and lux real estate porn is back with a new season of interpersonal drama and tours of jaw-dropping Hollywood homes. Once again, love is in the air, with Christell Stause embarking on a surprising romance with non-binary musician G-Flip. As for ex Jason Oppenheimer, he’s got a new boo, too.

When Jason heads off to Europe on vacation, he gives Mary Fitzgerald the keys to his kingdom. While villainess Christine Quinn is gone, there’s still plenty of drama brewing in the office. Two new faces, Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young, join the cast to give the other agents a run for their listings and money.

Streaming now on Netflix

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Disney Plus)

Marvel fatigue hit an all-time high with the release of the poorly-reviewed third film in the Ant-Man franchise. Yet, as the kick-off to the MCU’s Phase Five, it sets up the stakes and the Big Bad that will power the next six movies and seven TV shows.

Paul Rudd returns as Scott Lang, the former petty thief turned superhero, as does Evangeline Lilly as his partner Hope van Dyne. When Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) creates a device that interacts with the Quantum Realm, all three of them — as well as Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) — are sucked into the subatomic universe.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount Plus)

A D&D movie that’s actually good? Might be the surprise of the year, maybe even decade. The fantasy adventure/comedy stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant in a rollicking heist story with plenty of swashbuckling action, witty jokes and genuine heart.

Edgin Darvis (Pine) is a former Harper whose wife is killed by the evil Red Wizards. In order to bring her back to life, he needs the Tablet of Reawakening. Unfortunately, he’s imprisoned alongside his friend, the barbarian Holga (Rodriguez). To complete the campaign, they’ll have to escape, rescue Edgin’s daughter, locate some other relics, make helpful allies and find the tablet before it’s too late.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

The Secrets of Hillsong (FX)

Hillsong, the megachurch that attracted celebrities like Justin Bieber, Chris Pratt and the Kardashians, is the subject of this documentary based on the exploding reporting by Vanity Fair journalists Alex French and Dan Adler. It features the first interview with Carl Lentz, the pastor who wanted to make Christianity “cool,” since his public disgrace and firing in 2020.

The four-part doc examines the church’s pattern of covering up misconduct to protect itself. Former congregants go on the record to accuse Hillsong leaders of racism, sexual abuse, homophobia and exploitation. It’s a chilling portrait of how a religious institution spread toxicity with the aid of influencer culture.

Premieres Friday, May 19 at 10 p.m. ET on FX (via Sling or Fubo )

Streams Sat., May 20 at 12:01 a.m. on Hulu

What else to watch this weekend

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Digital)

Mario and Luigi make a wrong turn into the Mushroom Kingdom and Bowser's clutches while fixing a faucet.

Available for $29 on Amazon

Love to Love You, Donna Summer (HBO)

A documentary about the life and career of the iconic singer.

Premieres Sat., May 20 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

The Family Stallone (Paramount Plus)

A reality show featuring Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer and their three daughters.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus