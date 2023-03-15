7 best new to Peacock movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

With more new movies arriving on Peacock every month, the NBCUniversal streaming service has reason to strut. Its impressive library is stocked with titles from a broad range of brands, most notably Universal Pictures. It's also got recent hits Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and M3gan, and awards nominees including Tár.

Apollo 13

Heroes can be super without special powers, beyond that of bravery, determination and quick thinking. The real-life events of the 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission are adapted into a pulse-pounding space thriller. Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred Haise (Bill Paxton) and Jack Swigert (Kevin Bacon) are all set to land on the moon, when things go terribly awry.

After an oxygen tank explodes, the landing is called off. Worse, the crew’s very lives are in danger. Meanwhile, at mission headquarters, engineers race against the clock to find a way to bring the astronauts safely home to Earth.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Genre: Historical drama

Back to the Future

Before time traveling essentially became a film genre of its own (including multiverse sagas), 1985’s Back to the Future helped pave the road. The imaginative, clever story follows small-town teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) who is accidentally sent back in time via a DeLorean car by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd).

Marty finds himself in 1955, where he runs into the younger versions of his own parents, dad George (Crispin Glover) and mom Lorraine (Lea Thompson). He must make sure they fall in love, or else he won’t exist! Ah, the paradoxes of time travel.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Genre: Sci-fi adventure/comedy

Dallas Buyers Club

The McConaissance reached its apex when Matthew McConaughey won the Best Actor Oscar for his moving portrayal of a man with AIDS in the 1980s. After the diagnosis, Texas electrician Ron Woodroof is ostracized, fired and evicted from his home.

When a drug trial for AZT worsens his health, he seeks alternative therapies that haven’t been approved by the FDA. Finding that they are helping, he smuggles the medicine from Mexico and begins selling them to HIV-positive patients across Dallas.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Genre: Biographical drama

Frost/Nixon

One of the most infamous figures in American history is at the center of this docudrama: disgraced former president Richard Nixon (Frank Langella). The other character in this mostly two-hander is British television broadcaster David Frost (Michael Sheen), who conducts an exclusive interview with Nixon three years after the Watergate scandal.

Both men go into it with their own agendas — Nixon hoping to repair his image, Frost seeking a “gotcha” moment. Their conversations are strikingly candid. The result is a gripping reenactment of how political hubris can so easily fall apart and bring down even the president of the United States.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Genre: Historical drama

Jurassic Park

Steven Spielberg is a movie legend for making some of the biggest and best blockbusters of all time. He basically invented them, with Jaws. But not one to rest on his laurels, Spielberg went even bigger with Jurassic Park, which mixes a science nerd’s fever dream with huge action set-pieces and groundbreaking (at the time) special effects.

We all feel the same awe as Sam Neill and Laura Dern’s scientists upon seeing real, live dinosaurs re-created from DNA found in a preserved mosquito. The scene of velociraptors stalking humans in a kitchen is one of the most iconic moments in film history.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Genre: Action/adventure

Minority Report

Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise’s sci-fi thriller is as prescient and relevant today as it was in 2002 (not to mention 1956, when Philip K. Dick published his novella). In the year 2054, the police have created a special Precrime department, which catches criminals using foreknowledge provided by three psychics called “precogs.”

Precrime chief John Anderton (Cruise) is shocked when the precogs indicate he will commit murder in 36 years. He flees from his own deputies, determined to figure out why he supposedly will kill a man he’s never met. As he investigates, Anderton discovers a dark side to the precog system.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Genre: Sci-fi thriller

Shaun of the Dead

Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright’s witty take on a zombie flick has monsters and thrills, while being utterly droll, sarcastic and uproarious. Thirtysomething Shaun (Pegg) is a going-nowhere salesman who’s just been dumped.

He drowns his sorrows at the local pub with slacker best friend Ed (Nick Frost), but when they wake up in the morning, a zombie apocalypse has hit London. Shaun has to dig deep within himself to rise to the occasion and protect his ex Liz (Kate Ashfield) and his mom (Penelope Wilton).

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Genre: Zombie comedy

