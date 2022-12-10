7 best new Netflix shows that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

You can't rely on the Netflix shows Top 10 list for must-see recommendations. As someone who scours it regularly, I can tell you it's often the exact opposite. Hence, we curate a list of the best Netflix shows.

And I myself helped curate that extensive list of series and limited-run programs, I know a giant list of everything isn't always the best way to find recommendations. This is why we like to make more narrowly-focused lists of the latest releases. And what better way to prevent recency bias than by filtering through the lens of review-aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

In tandem with that, we track recommendations down by paying attention to what's new on Netflix. So, since it's been over 2 months since our last list of Netflix shows with high Rotten Tomatoes, we thought this was the perfect time to look at what's dropped — and rose to the top — since. Just like how earlier this month I looked at the new Netflix movies that are 90% and up on Rotten Tomatoes.

Why does this require such regular research? Because Netflix never stops releasing new shows. Seriously: new things arrive on Netflix on most days of the week! As long as they keep canceling shows, this is how Netflix aims to keep its rank in our list of the best streaming services. A list where the likes of HBO Max and Hulu are also super-competitive.

So, here are the best new shows on Netflix that critics agree you should watch:

From Scratch

Romance and drama lovers, prepare yourselves: From Scratch has all the ingredients for a whole lot of emotion. Amy (Zoe Saldaña) starts the series off by making a big life decision by dropping out of law school and moving to Italy to pursue her ambitions as an artist. There, she lives out other dreams shared by many: falling in love with a handsome local chef (Eugenio Mastrandrea). Things don't go easy, but before you know it, tragedy strikes and From Scratch will have you reaching for the Kleenex. Winning points for being wonderful medley of romance, tragedy, family drama, simmered in a broth of travel and good (looking) food, critics had no chance but to applaud. Critics warn that you should expect all of the feels.

Genre: Romantic drama

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Young David is going through a lot, as is his overworked mother. Surviving in the futuristic Night City isn't easy when your budget is next to nil. When he isn't getting into trouble in school, David's pulled into the underground world of inventive and intrusive body modification. A series that runs at a breakneck speed, with hyper-violent action and tons of emotion, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is one of the rare video game adaptations (yes, it is tied to that once-extremely buggy video game) that's definitely worth your time. Ignore memories of Tomb Raider, Resident Evil and Uncharted: this is the real deal.

Genre: Action anime

Episodes: 10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

The Mole

This fall, Netflix brought The Mole back out of hiding. The streaming giant's 2022 run of the early-2000's reality series fit right in with the modern landscape. The premise is somewhat-simple: among a group of contestants competing in challenges (physical and mental) for cash, a mole hides in plain sight. Their task is to sabotage the other contestants while keeping their status as the mole secret. sabotaging the missions and not getting caught by the other competitors. Competitors have options to move winnings from the group account to their personal stash, and they're all quizzed about each other. Easily binge-able, and expertly produced, this revival of The Mole should earn a sequel season, though none has been announced yet.

The Mole wasn't reviewed by a ton of critics, its 100% score is derived from seven reviews.

Genre: Reality (competition)

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

Tired of Black Mirror's techy takes on terror? Wish Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone was more compelling? Good thing genre-king Guillermo Del Toro's got you covered with this recently released anthology series (which dropped right before halloween). And don't worry if the first episode doesn't pull you in: critics claim "Lot 36" is the weakest of the bunch. Each masterfully told tale, though, will have you intrigued in one way or another. Stars such as Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus) and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter films) sweeten the pot.

Genre: Horror (anthology)

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Sins of Our Mother

More of a miniseries (or maybe just a really long movie with three intermissions), the Sins of Our Mother docuseries is a show we can't help but include. One of Netflix's creepiest true crime tales in years, Sins of Our Mother uses archival footage and new interviews to try and piece together the disturbing story of Lori Vallow. Currently awaiting her day in court at the time of the series' release, Vallow (along with one of her husbands) is accused of the murders of two of her children as well as that husband's wife. Shocking, expertly told and featuring interviews with her surviving son Colby, Sins of Our Mother is peak Netflix true crime.

Genre: Documentary

Episodes: 3

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

You may have heard raves about Half Bad: The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself, and you may have tuned out when trying to finish reading its name. This critically-acclaimed — yet under-the-radar — fantasy show is the latest piece of proof that Netflix does YA adaptations right. Nathan Byrne (Jay Lycurgo) is the illegitimate son of the "World's Most Dangerous Blood Witch," which makes him the center-point in a supernatural war between Blood Witches and Fairborn Witches. Where's the YA-element, you ask? Well, Nathan hits it off with new classmate Annalise (Nadia Parkes), only to discover that she's the daughter of Fairborn Witches leader Soul (Paul Ready).

Applauded for its fantastic cast, snappy dialogue and well-done adaptation of the lore of the books, Half Bad isn't bad at all.

Genre: Fantasy (YA)

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

The Playlist

Spotify has just sat there in our lives, as many equally-huge tech titans get their moment in the dramatization spotlights. That moment finally came with The Playlist, which shows how the music monolith known for paying artists fractions of pennies per stream came to be. Critically-applauded for its straightforward storytelling that shows many angles of the rise of Spotify, The Playlist may have you rethink your next listen.

The Playlist wasn't reviewed by a ton of critics, its 100% score is derived from seven reviews.

Genre: Drama

Episodes: 6

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

