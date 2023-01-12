Gudetama is an awesome new Netflix show — with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Not to say it's been a rough winter for new Netflix shows, but there haven't been many Netflix Original series that critics are rushing to tell people to watch. While we want to write a new version of out guide to the 7 best new Netflix shows with 90% or up on Rotten Tomatoes — not many are out there. And so this is where an adorable egg yolk saves the day.

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure, is a hybrid live-action/CGI series that came out on December 13th, is the most-recently added show on Netflix with a 90% or higher (in fact it's 100%) on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). And I'll say that this series, which is about an anthropomorphic egg that's a bit on the lazy side (aren't we all sometimes?), is an utter joy.

Admittedly, Gudetama's 100% score isn't that strong of a score as other perfect ratings. It's only comprised from five different reviews (which we'll get to below). But in a period of time where Netflix's best efforts seem more about movies (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and White Noise), and its shows have felt more like disappointments (sorry, The Witcher: Blood Origin, but that's the truth), Gudetama deserves some attention.

What is Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure?

In 10 bite-sized episodes (running nine to 16 minutes a piece), we follow Gudetama, a lethargic egg yolk, who makes friends with a recently-hatched chick named Shakipiyo. The latter is far too animated for the former, and they are both quite cute.

If you watch Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure with the default settings, though, you might miss out. The original Japanese-language voice actors for Shakipiyo and Gudetama have a bit more personality and had me laughing more. While the two meet in the safe confines of a fridge in the first episode, they're quick to get into improbable adventures.

In the third episode, for example, Gudetama and Shakipiyo wind up in the office of a very lazy Japanese Prime Minister who refuses to eat well. This adventure outs the two of our heroes into an even more improbable position.

It's all told with a strong sense of whimsy, that some will definitely love.

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure reviews: What the critics say

As noted above, Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) score, though it's only based on five reviews. That said, all are glowing in one way or another.

Andrew Webster at The Verge (opens in new tab) called the series "short, silly, and so very relatable." His review highlights that "Perhaps the most fun thing about the series, though, is all of the food jokes. Gudetama and chick are just two parts of a surprisingly deep and secret culinary world, with eggs at the center."

At Ready Steady Cut (opens in new tab), Jonathan Wilson writes that "There’s just a lot of charm here that’s worth praising, and the top-notch animation shows a degree of care and attentiveness that deserves respect. Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure isn’t going to change your life, but it’s an adorable little adventure worth going on."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Craig Mathieson of The Sydney Morning Herald (opens in new tab) wrote that Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure offers "A mixture of delightful digital animation and live action mishaps," and that while "The plotting, including a television director trying to snare the explorers, is somewhat forced ... "the central conceit of a slacker and an over-achiever at odds is timeless."

Stephanie Morgan at Common Sense Media (opens in new tab) writes "Young children will learn a little about Japanese cuisine while laughing and cheering on the hapless adventures of this unlikely pair and adults will enjoy the witty conversations with the various forms of eggs they encounter. Everyone who comes across this delightful little show will be surprised to find just how entertaining eggs can be."

Brittany Vincent for Decider (opens in new tab) writes "Cuteness is the order of the day with Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure. This tale following a hilariously odd couple who happen to be complete physical opposites with contrasting personalities is one that’s great to sit down and unwind with at the end of the day. The short runtime is long enough to deliver plenty of cuteness and laughs, but it doesn’t overstay its welcome."

Outlook: Should you watch Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure?

Do you like cute and whimsical characters? Short, but entertaining TV? Want to see your laziest self on TV, but as an egg yolk? You too will probably love Gudetama. I know I've already taken to the series, and find its snackable episodes easy to binge.

Those who want something more serious? Well, do you have HBO Max? Then get ready for The Last of Us. Everyone else? Get on board for Gudetama's Eggcellent Adventure.