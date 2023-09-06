5 best new to Max movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

More great new movies have arrived on Max in September 2023. And if you're prone to decision paralysis, we're here to help you find the best title for your next movie night.

Max is our top pick among the best streaming services for the quality of its content. Its vast library contains some of the best movies and shows in the history of entertainment. A flood of new titles joins the service every month, but choosing one of these new to Max movies to watch can take an endless amount of scrolling.

That’s why we’ve narrowed down the list to the films with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 90% or higher, which is essentially an A grade. Here are the best new movies to stream on Max right now.

Boyz N the Hood (1991)

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

Coming-of-age films have been a staple of American cinema since the beginning, but the experiences of Black teens weren't centered until John Singleton made Boyz N the Hood. His portrait of young men growing up in South Central Los Angeles is considered one of the most influential and seminal Black movies of all time. It was a commercial and critical success that turned Singleton into the first Black individual nominated for the Best Director Oscar.

After a fight at school, Tre (Cuba Gooding Jr.) is sent to live with his father, Jason "Furious" Styles (Larry Fishburne), in South Central. Furious is a strict taskmaster who means to instill respect in his son. Tre’s friends Doughboy (Ice Cube) and Ricky (Morris Chestnut) don’t have the same kind of parental support at home, so they become embroiled in gang culture.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 96%

Genre: Drama

Stream on Max

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Franz Oz remixes the off-Broaday musical adaptation of Roger Corman’s seminal B-movie about a sentient carnivorous plant. Rick Moranis headlines the star-studded film as meek flower shop assistant Seymour, who has a crush on co-worker Audrey (Ellen Greene).

To draw in customers, Seymour displays an unusual plant he bought during a solar eclipse and dubbed Audrey II. When he pricks his finger on the plant, he discovers it feeds on blood. As more people start visiting the shop, Seymour finds that he has to keep the increasingly bloodthirsty Audrey II fed.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%

Genre: Musical

Stream on Max

Ordinary Love (2019)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Oscar nominees Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville pair up in this quiet portrait of a long-term marriage. Tom and Joan have been together for many years. They live an unremarkable life with a remarkable love. Their routine is disrupted when Joan finds a lump in her breast in the shower one day.

After she’s diagnosed with breast cancer, the couple faces the adversity together. Challenges test their relationship, but through it all, they find the humor and grace to survive. This is also one of the few recent Liam Neeson movies where his character doesn't rack up a body count.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 93%

Genre: Romantic drama

Stream on Max

Philomena (2013)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This resonant and powerful tale features one of Judi Dench’s best performances (and considering her long and storied career, that’s really saying something). She plays the titular character, an Iris woman who was forced to give up her toddler for adoption when she was just a teenager.

For the next 50 years, she tirelessly searched for her son to no avail. Then, London journalist Martin Sixsmith (Steve Coogan) decides to help investigate. As they travel together to America to find Anthony, they become unexpectedly close.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 91%

Genre: Drama/comedy

Stream on Max

Source Code (2011)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This snappy suspense flick will send you on a mind-bending journey filed twists and turns as you follow the protagonist, pilot Colter Stevens (Jake Gyllenhaal), into a time-loop rabbit hole. Colter is part of a top-secret military operation that allows him to relive the last minutes of Sean Fentress, a man who died in a commuter-train explosion.

His mission is to figure out the identity of the bomber and prevent a similar disaster. But as Colter repeats his time as Sean, he begins to think he can prevent the train tragedy from happening at all. Can he rewrite history?

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92%

Genre: Science-fiction thriller

Stream on Max