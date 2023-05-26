21 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Max and Prime Video (May 26-28)

Summer lovin’ and having a blast streaming! Memorial Day unofficially kicks off the summer season, and when you’re not enjoying the outdoors, you have plenty of options for new shows and movies to watch this weekend.

At the top of our weekend watchlist are the series finales of fan-favorite shows Succession, Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Flash. Say goodbye to the characters you’ve grown to love (or love to hate).

Several new series make their debuts, including the buddy comedy Platonic, the comic book adaptation American Born Chinese, a reboot of Clone High, the queer spin on The Ultimatum and spy actioner FUBAR starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Plus, the long-awaited third and final season of Happy Valley is finally airing stateside.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

*All times Eastern Time

Notable New Episodes

Succession series finale (HBO)

(Image credit: HBO)

The king is dead, long live the … well, that’s the question on everybody’s mind since the very first episode. Now, we’re at the very last episode and still waiting for a resolution on who will succeed Logan Roy as the head of his media and entertainment empire. Maybe it’ll be Number One Boy Kendall (Jeremy Strong), shifty youngest son Roman (Kieran Culkin) or often-overlooked daughter Shiv (Sarah Snook). After the penultimate episode, Ken and Shiv both seemed like they had a chance, but it could be a dark horse that comes out of nowhere. Or maybe creator Jesse Armstrong will pull a David Chase, and end his series without a clear answer.

Airs Sunday (May 28) at 9 p.m. on HBO and streams on Max

Barry series finale (HBO)

(Image credit: HBO)

A shocking time jump left fans of Bill Hader’s dark comedy reeling, but he and co-creator Alex Berg have guided us this far — let’s trust them to see out the hitman’s story. Barry has been on the ropes before, but he’s never been as vulnerable as this. Hank (Anthony Carrigan) has Sally and John, setting up a final and likely extremely violent confrontation between the frenemies. Meanwhile, Gene (Henry Winkler) is in a tight spot himself now that the authorities think he was in cahoots with Barry. Some of the characters may survive, but none will emerge unscathed.

Airs Sunday (May 28) at 10:30 p.m. on HBO and streams on Max

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel series finale (Prime Video)

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Since Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) first hit the stage at the Gaslight in the pilot of the series, we’ve been waiting to witness her big break. It looks like it’s finally happening via a standup spot on The Gordon Ford Show — courtesy of Gordon’s wife. After she’s had to deal with so much sexism and outright misogyny, it’s fitting that Midge’s stardom is engineered by women. We’d like to see that full standup set, but more than that, we want a reunion in the future between Midge and manager Susie (Alex Borstein).

Streaming now on Prime Video

The Flash series finale (The CW)

(Image credit: The CW)

The Arrowverse is closing shop after spawning six live-action shows and two animated series spanning over a decade. The Flash’s final run concludes the story of speedster Barry Allen (Grant Gustin). As he awaits his first child with Iris (Candice Patton), he faces his biggest threat yet: the Negative Speed Force, harnessed by Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett). He gathers Team Flash, including Khione (Danielle Panabaker) and Virtue (Danielle Nicolet), to battle against Eddie’s crew of villains.

Streaming now on TheCW.com

Citadel season 1 finale (Prime Video)

Mason and Nadia must rescue their daughter and stop Manticore from accessing nukes.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Fatal Attraction season 1 finale (Paramount Plus)

Dan and Mike continue investigating Alex’s death.

Streams Sunday (May 28) at 3:01 a.m. on Paramount Plus

White House Plumbers finale (HBO)

Howard and Gordon face the consequences of their Watergate break-in.

Airs Monday Monday (May 29) at 9 p.m. on HBO and streams on Max

TV Premieres

Platonic (Apple TV Plus)

Two of Hollywood’s most likeable comedic stars pair up in this shaggy hang-out comedy. Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne play former best friends who had a falling out years ago, but reunite as they deal with midlife crises. Will is a recently-divorced brewmaster navigating the dating scene, while Sylvia is a harried married mom of three. While their renewed friendship remains completely platonic, it leads to hijinks and escapades that destabilize their lives.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

American Born Chinese (Disney Plus)

Fresh off the Best Picture Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu reunite for this coming-of-age series based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel. Jin Wang (Ben Wang) is a regular teen juggling school and home obligations. But after he meets new Taiwanese exchange student Wei-Chen (Jim Liu), Jin is unwittingly plunged into a battle among the gods of Chinese mythology.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

Happy Valley season 3 (BBC America)

You’re forgiven if you thought this British police drama was done and dusted, since the second season aired way back in 2016. Seven years later, Sarah Lancashire returns for one final case as Catherine Cawood (the episodes already aired in the U.K. earlier this year). Catherine is looking forward to a peaceful and quiet retirement when she discovers her grandson Ryan (Rhys Connah) has been visiting his incarcerated rapist father Tommy (James Norton). When body is found in the local reservoir, Catherine investigates the death’s ties to Tommy.

Streaming now on AMC Plus

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)

It’s easy to tell that The Ultimatum comes from the producers of Love Is Blind, since it excels at messing up people’s lives and emotional well-being. This spinoff gives the premise a twist: Five couples, made up of women and non-binary individuals, are at a crossroads in their relationships. One partner is ready to get married, the other has doubts. They are introduced to the other cast members to see if they spark with any of them as potential partners. At the end of eight weeks, they must all decide whether to head to the altar or break up — and possibly enter a different relationship.

Streaming now on Netflix

FUBAR (Netflix)

Look who’s the next aging star to get a TV show! Arnold Schwarzenegger headlines this action comedy as a CIA operative on the verge of retirement who’s sent on one last mission. It’s a rescue operation for a compromised undercover agent — who turns out to be his daughter (Monica Barbaro). While they both grapple with the truth of their identities, they must team up to stop an arms dealer from selling nuclear weapons to terrorists.

Streaming now on Netflix

Clone High (Max)

The adult animated sitcom, which aired in the early aughts, gets a modern revival from creators Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Bill Lawrence. Like the original, the show is set at a high school populated by clones of notable historical figures. Twenty years after the experiment was put on ice, Abe (Will Forte), Joan (Nicole Sullivan), JFK (Chris MIller) and Cleo (Mitra Jouhari) thaw out and meet their new classmates, including Harriet (Ayo Edebiri) and Wesley (Sam Richardson).

Streaming now on Max

Smartless On the Road (Max)

Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes hit the road for a live podcast tour.

Streaming now on Max

Gremlins: Secret of the Mogwai (Max)

A prequel series to the 1984 film Gremlins.

Streaming now on Max

Mayans M.C. season 5 (FX)

War between the biker gangs escalates as EZ attempts to reclaim the pipeline.

Streaming now on Hulu

How I Met Your Father season 2 summer premiere (Hulu)

Sophie enlists her friends to help find her father.

Streaming now on Hulu

The Kardashians season 3 (Hulu)

The K krew balance motherhood, romance and business ventures.

Streaming now on Hulu

Movie Premieres

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The first movie, starring Zachary Levi as the titular superhero, was a hit, so DC naturally placed a sequel on the fast track. The pandemic slowed things down, but the movie moved forward. The main cast, including the teen actors, returned and were joined by Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Streaming now on Max

More new movies to watch this week

Big Sports Events

F1 Monaco GP

The wait for another F1 race extended when the Emilia Romagna GP was canceled last week due to rain. Now, all eyes at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix live stream will follow the upgraded Mercedes cars, and look to see if Team Red Bull can go six for six this season.

Airs Sunday, May 28 at 9 a.m. on ABC and ESPN (via Sling or Fubo )

Indy 500

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place this weekend, and Pato O'Ward is the favorite right now.

Airs Sunday, May 28 at 11:45 a.m. on NBC and Peacock

The French Open

Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic look to keep the spotlight in this year's French Open, broadcasting from Stade Roland Garros in Paris

Begins airing Sunday, May 28 on NBC, the Tennis Channel, and Peacock