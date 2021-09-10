15 new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more

Fall is approaching, and that guarantees one thing: new movies and TV shows are dropping by the dozens, like ripe apples. This weekend brings a bushel of premieres on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and other streaming services.

The offerings are led by Lucifer season 6, the final outing for the debonair devil, and the latest American Crime Story, Impeachment. The films on tap include the Broadway musical Come From Away, James Wan’s horror-fest Malignant and the assassin thriller Kate. The Circle season 3 also debuted its first four episodes — send clapping emoji.

And that’s not all: There are a ton of new TV shows and specials available on broadcast and cable. If you’ve cut the cord, just sign up for one of the best cable TV alternatives for access to your favorite channels.

Here are our picks for the new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend.

Lucifer (Netflix)

Season 6 premiere | Episodes 1-10 (TV-14) | Watch now

All good things must come to an end — and so do bad things. Lucifer’s final season closes out the devilish saga with its usual stylish panache. On the heels of season 5’s musical episode, the show rolls out an animated one that finds Looney Lucifer and cartoon Chloe trapped in a very different kind of hell. The season focuses on Lucifer grappling with his new role as God and having to leave Earth. Meanwhile, Amenadiel is getting used to his new job at the LAPD, while Eve and Maze prepare for their wedding day. Naturally, the happy nuptials are interrupted … and it’s not even Lucifer who is the troublemaker.

Come From Away (Apple TV Plus)

Movie | 1 hr 46 min (TV-14) | Watch now

The arrival of the film capture of the hit Broadway musical coincides with the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Featuring many of the original cast members, the production was filmed earlier this year for an audience of 9/11 survivors and frontline workers. The musical tells the true story of 7,000 people who find themselves stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland when all flights into the U.S. are grounded on Sept. 11, 2001. The passengers, referred to by locals as “come from aways,” are in shock, confused and scared. But the warm welcome and friendship offered by the townspeople brings hope and light to the situation.

Malignant (HBO Max)

Movie | 1 hr 51 min (R) | Watch now

After a detour with DC superhero blockbuster Aquaman, James Wan makes a demented, bonkers return to horror. Malignant can’t simply be classified as a haunted house tale (though there is one), nor a slasher flick (there’s one of those, too) The story centers on Madison (Annabelle Wallis), a pregnant woman whose abusive husband once again attacks her. She has a nightmare that a stranger breaks in and kills him … and which turns out to be reality. Madison has more dreams of the stranger murdering other people, which also become true, which lands her in trouble with the cops. What’s truly terrifying, though, is Madison’s discovery of a past link with the killer.

Kate (Netflix)

Movie | 1 hr 46 min (R) | Watch now

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays the titular killer, who was raised and trained by her handler (Woody Harrelson). This assassin’s one creed is to never murder a target in front of a child. Well, she breaks that rule by taking out a yakuza thug while his daughter watches. Later, Kate discovers the yakuza has slipped her a deadly poison and she has just 24 hours to live. She decides to go on one last mission in Tokyo to avenge her own soon-to-occur death, but must rely on an unlikely person for help — the same daughter who witnessed Kate kill her father.

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Season 3 premiere | Episode 1 (TV-MA) | How to watch American Crime Story season 3 online

Ryan Murphy’s true crime anthology turns its lens to yet another infamous scandal: the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. The third season focuses on the three women embroiled in the 1998 frenzy: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), the intern who had a sexual relationship with the president (Clive Owen); Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), the Pentagon worker who was Lewinsky’s main confidante; and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford), a former Arkansas state employee who sued clinton for sexual harassment. Lewinsky herself serves as an executive producer this season, giving her the voice she never got back then.

The Circle (Netflix)

Season 3 premiere | Episodes 1-4 (TV-MA) | Watch now

The new installment of Netflix’s social-media-based reality show features a fresh cast of players. But now that The Circle isn’t new, they all know how this game works — and as a result, season 3 is even more cutthroat and ruthless than ever. For the first time, two people enter the game playing as one character (last season, two eliminated contestants got a second chance to team up as a new arrival). And The Circle has some additional twists, like giving a player the ability to clone another one. It’s kind of ingenious — there are two Michelles, but which is the “real” one”? And is the “real” Michelle even really herself? Things are getting very philosophical on The Circle.

Queen Sugar (OWN)

Season 6 premiere | Episode 1 (TV-MA) | Watch now

The drama from Ava DuVernay grows richer and deeper with every season. The new episodes pick up a few months after the end of season 5, with Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla (Bianca Lawson) preparing to welcome a baby. Charlie (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) is still keeping her reignited romance with her ex-husband a secret. Nova (Rutina Wesley) is researching a new story about racist policing by the New Orleans force and organizing a vaccination drive for the underserved Black community of her parish. But the situation at the drive devolves when non-residents attempt to hijack doses and the cops get involved.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney Plus)

Season 1 premiere | Episode 1 (TV-PG) | Watch now

Dr. Lahela Kamealoha is a 16-year-old prodigy who juggles her medical career with the regular, mundane challenges of any teenager. Like, you know, passing her driver’s license test and attending her first high school dance. Called “Doogie” at the hospital (in a nod to the original series), Lahela provides caring, knowledgeable attention to patients. Her mom, the Chief of Medicine, worries that she’s growing up too fast, though. When Lahela isn’t working, she’s making silly TikTok videos with best friend Steph, or dreamily crushing on cute surfer Walter.

No Responders Left Behind (Discovery Plus)

Special | 1 hr 16 min (TV-MA) | Watch now

To mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Discovery Plus debuts this documentary about the crusade to get financial and medical aid to the first responders on the scene in downtown New York City. The fight is led by former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, social activist John Feal and the FDNY’s Ray Pfeifer. Shot over five years, the doc chronicles their efforts to lobby Congress and build public support to give compensation to the first responders who were exposed to deadly chemicals and toxins at Ground Zero.

Kin (AMC Plus)

Series premiere | Episode 1 (TV-MA) | Watch now

The Irish gang drama focuses on the Kinsellas, a tight-knit crime family headed by Frank (Aidan Gillen). They welcome home younger brother Michael (Charlie Cox), who is fresh out of a stint in prison. When tragedy strikes and a boy ends up dead, the Kinsellas embark on a war against the powerful Dublin kingpin Eamon Cunningham (Ciaran Hinds). Though they are outnumbered, outfinanced and outgunned, the Kinsellas rely on their unbreakable family bond and fierce loyalty to survive and fight back.

Kacey Musgraves star-crossed (Paramount Plus)

Special | 48 min (TV-G) | Watch now

Kacey Musgraves follows up her Grammy-winning album Golden Hour with star-crossed (available now), which she’s described as “an extremely personal journey of heartache and healing.” The cinematic accompaniment adds gorgeous visuals and a Western feel to the often haunting music. Directed by Bardia Zeinali, the film features cameos by Eugene Levy, Princess Nokia, Victoria Pedretti, comedian Meg Stalter, Drag Race winner Symone and others.

Coming soon:

2021 MTV Video Music Awards (MTV)

Special | Airs Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET

After last year’s mostly virtual ceremony, the VMAs return to the Barclays Center in New York City for a fully in-person shindig. The host is rapper Doja Cat, who is also up for Video of the Year. A new moon person trophy was designed by artist Kehinde Wiley that honors the ethnic histories of America. The show will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Kacey Musgraves, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X, among others.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

Season 2 premiere | Episode 1 airs Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET

Here’s what you really want to know: Yes, Jen Shah’s arrest on federal fraud charges will be part of the second season of RHOSLC. There’s no way Bravo’s cameras weren’t going to catch such juicy drama. Shah is back, as are housewives Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose. They’re joined by newcomer Jennie Nguyen, a successful businesswoman and mother of three. After she sells her medical spas, she feels pressure from her husband to have more kids. But maybe what she really needs is a sister wife!

Scenes From a Marriage (HBO)

Series premiere | Episode 1 airs Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET

We all saw that armpit kiss Oscar Isaac bestowed on Jessica Chastain on the red carpet last week. If that steamy chemistry is any indication, then Scenes From a Marriage might actually combust your screen. The two Juilliard classmates played a married couple before in A Most Violent Year and they fall easily into the roles of husband and wife in this remake of Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish miniseries. The dynamics are somewhat changed from the original: Mira is a high-earning executive, while Jonathan is their daughter’s primary caregiver. But the intensity and raw emotions experienced as their marriage dissolves are just as affecting.

American Rust (Showtime)

Series premiere | Episode 1 airs Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET

Based on Phillipp Meyer’s acclaimed novel, American Rust is set in a small town in western Pennsylvania, which has been eroded by economic despair and addiction. Police chief Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) relies on drugs himself to get through the day. When a body is discovered in an old steel mill, the investigation becomes very complicated for multiple reasons. For one, the victim is a former cop fired by Harris. For another, the main suspect is the son of Grace (Maura Tierney), Harris’ sometime-girlfriend.