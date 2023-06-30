11 new TV shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more (June 30-July 2)

The end of June and beginning of July brings a boatload of new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Prime Video, Hulu and other top streaming services. If you’re planning your next binge session, you’re looking in the right place.

At the top of the weekend lineup are two fan-favorite returning series, The Witcher season 3 part 1 and Jack Ryan season 4 (which is the final outing for the CIA agent). For something new, Hijack puts Idris Elba into action when his plane is taken over by terrorists.

Several shows are rolling out their finales, which you can watch this weekend, including Silo season 1, The Other Two and The Idol.

When it comes to new movies to watch this week, Sarah Snook gets to use her native accent in the Aussie thriller Run Rabbit Run, while Book Club: The Next Chapter hits the road to Italy.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

The Witcher season 3 volume 1 (Netflix)

The three lead characters of The Witcher are finally together, but dangerous forces still threaten to break them apart. In Henry Cavill’s second-to-last appearance as the eponymous Witcher, Geralt takes Ciri (Freya Allan) into hiding as every powerful being on the Contient seeks to capture her.

Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) takes them to the fortress of Aretuza, where they’ll be protected and she can continue Ciri’s magical training. But they end up landing in a stew of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. Check out our The Witcher Season 3 part 1 review to learn more.

Streaming now on Netflix

Jack Ryan season 4 (Prime Video)

Pour one out for Jack Ryan — and all the dads out there who are fans of the series based on Tom Clancy’s books. They can get their Dad TV fix elsewhere, but John Krasinki’s version of the spy hero will be missed.

The final season goes out with a bang as Jack undertakes his most dangerous mission yet. After clearing his name, he is now the acting deputy director of the CIA who has been tasked with rooting out internal corruption. But his time behind a desk comes to an end when a drug cartel and a terrorist organization make moves that threaten global security.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Hijack (Apple TV Plus)

Over two decades after 24 made waves as a “real-time” action thriller comes Hijack, which chronicles the hijacking of a plane on a seven-hour flight from London to Dubai. Stepping in for Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer is Idris Elba as Sam Nelson, a corporate negotiator whose skills are put to the test.

But like Jack, Sam isn’t a trained law enforcement officer and he has to operate within a much more confined space. After criminals take control of the cockpit, he has to think quickly to help defuse the situation. On the ground, counterterrorism expert Zahra Gahfoor (Archie Panjabi) works against the clock to figure out how to get the passengers to safety.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Secret Chef (Hulu)

A cooking competition with 10 contestants whose identities remain secret from each other.

Streaming now on Hulu

The Bachelorette season 20 (ABC)

Charity Lawson embarks on a journey to find love with one of 25 suitors.

Streaming now via Hulu

Grown-ish season 6 (Freeform)

Andre suffers from analysis paralysis as he contemplates the upcoming school year.

Streaming now via Hulu

Notable New Episodes

The Other Two series finale (Max)

Sadly, one of the most hilarious comedies on any streaming service is done. Max has canceled The Other Two, so the season 3 finale also serves as a series finale. While this may feel abrupt to fans, co-creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider said in the announcement that this is “where we wanted to end” the stories of siblings Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary Dubek (Drew Tarver).

Throughout season 3, Cary and Brooke have climbed even greater heights of utter self-absorption. But in the finale, they face some cold hard truths about themselves — which may actually lead to real change.

Streaming now on Max

Silo season 1 finale (Apple TV Plus)

Not having read Hugh Howey’s Wool books, Silo came out of nowhere for me as one of the best sci-fi shows in recent times. I quickly became obsessed with Silo , which ends with a banger of a finale that raises as many questions as it answers (don’t worry, Apple has already ordered season 2).

After watching George’s incredible “video,” Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) is determined to spread his information to others. But Bernard (Tim Robbins) and Robert (Common) aren’t about to let her stir up turmoil. Juliette learns some shocking truths about the Silo, but the full picture may not emerge unless she goes outside.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

The Idol finale (Max)

The nightmare starring the Weeknd concludes.

Airing Sunday, July 2 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

Movie Premieres

Run Rabbit Run (Netflix)

Succession’s Sarah Snook stars in this Australian psychological thriller as a fertility doctor whose young daughter Mia (Lily LaTorre) begins acting oddly. When it comes to horror movies, you know what that means.

Mia wants her mother to call her “Alice,” the name of Sarah’s sister who disappeared in their childhood. Not only that, the little girl also has memories that only Alice would know. As Sarah tries to make sense of what’s going on, she must reexamine her beliefs and confront a ghost from the past.

Streaming now on Netflix

Book Club: The Next Chapter (Peacock)

The first Book Club was a delightful, somewhat naughty showcase for screen icons Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. The second one … exists. At least the book club is going to a fabulous place, as they jet off to Italy for a bachelorette trip.

Of course, things go off the rail: Their luggage is stolen, a deceased loved one’s ashes are lost and their car breaks down. They even wind up getting thrown in jail. Who knew book clubs could be so wild!

Streaming now on Peacock