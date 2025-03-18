What is the Helix Dawn mattress and should you buy it?

Helix is one of the most highly regarded mattress brands in the US, offering a mattress to suit every body type and sleeping style. The Helix Dawn is the brand’s firm mattress aimed at back and stomach sleepers, but is it the right fit for you?

Like many of the best firm mattresses , the Helix Dawn is a hybrid of sturdy coils and durable foams with limited sinkage. It's unlikely to suit side sleepers who need more contouring. A knit cover comes standard, but a GlacioTex cooling cover upgrade is available for hot sleepers.

Helix makes some of the best mattresses on the market, and evergreen mattress sales mean you’ll never have to pay full MSRP. But is the Helix Dawn worth the investment? Let’s find out…

Helix Dawn mattress: Brief overview

The Helix Dawn is considered the brand's firmest mattress. It's part of the Helix Core Collection, and regular sales keep it within the mid-range price bracket. You can expect to save between 20-25% off MSRPs, although we have occasionally spotted up to 30% off.

Billed as the brand's firmest mattress, the Helix Dawn uses individually wrapped coils and firm foams to provide plenty of support for the hips and spine. We think it could be a good mattress for stomach sleepers and back sleepers who like a firm surface

Helix Dawn Mattress: Specs Type: Hybrid

Height: 11.5”

Feel: Firm

User score: ★★★★½ (1,300+ reviews)

It's unlikely that the Helix Dawn will appeal to side sleepers as there will not be enough contouring at the pressure points of the shoulders and hips. (That said, Helix does make some of the best mattresses for side sleepers we've ever tested.)

With a top layer of latex-hybrid foam, we expect the Helix Dawn to have a little more bounce than its softer counterparts, which will aid ease of movement for combi sleepers. On the other hand, it may not be the best choice for light sleepers or those sharing a bed with a restless partner as there’s likely to be some notable motion transfer.

Helix Dawn mattress: Prices and deals

Frequent Helix mattress sales means you shouldn’t ever have to pay full MSRP for the Helix Dawn, with a minimum 20% off throughout the year. This rises to 25% around notable sales events, but we've spotted 30% on rare occasions. (The last time we saw 30% off at Helix was during 4th of July sales in 2024.)

Expect to pay $1,065.60 for a queen Helix Dawn Mattress (MSRP $1,332) with the brand's standard 20% discount. However, we often team up with Helix around major holidays to offer an exclusive 27% promo code, which drops the price to $972.36.

You’ll get a 100-night trial and free shipping. Helix recently extended its warranty for lifetime coverage instead of the 10 years offered previously. There's even an option to upgrade to white glove delivery for easier setup, but it costs extra and availability varies by ZIP code.

Judging by other Helix Core Collection models we’ve tested, we expect the Helix Dawn to be a well-made mattress that'll last a long time with proper use — and the lifetime warranty only adds to that value. Knowing the best time to buy the mattress will help you get the most for your money.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Helix Dawn mattress: Prices Size MSRP Average sale price (20% off) Major holiday sale price (27% off) Twin $932 $745.60 $680.36 Twin XL $1,061.33 $849.06 $774.77 Full $1,248 $998.40 $911.04 Queen/Short Queen $1,332 $1,065.60 $972.36 King/Cal King/RV King $1,732 $1,385.60 $1,264.36

Helix Dawn mattress: Customer, forum and expert opinions

We have not tested the Helix Dawn ourselves, but the mattress is well-received by Helix sleepers. It has a 4.4-star rating out of 5 from over 1,300 reviews.

Fans of the Dawn like its firm feel for back and front sleeping, and several customers credit the mattress for alleviating their back pain. On the other hand, there are some complaints about motion transfer and soft edges.

Among professional reviews, Sleepopolis awarded it 4 out of 5 stars and recommends the Helix Dawn for sleepers with back pain and seniors who need a mattress with good ease of movement.

It also scored an 8.28 out of 10 at NapLab, earning at least an 8/10 in all individual categories except motion transfer (5). SleepAdvisor gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars, calling it 'firm but contouring' while warning that the weak edges and limited motion isolation could be a problem.

Helix Dawn mattress: Design, comfort, support

The Helix Dawn is an 11.5" hybrid with five layers. It has the same construction as the Helix Midnight mattress and other models in the Core Collection — but the difference lies in the top-most layer, which is a latex-foam hybrid designed to provide a firm feel with some bounce.

Like the best hybrid mattresses we've tested, the Helix Dawn has reinforced coils for edge support, but only lengthways. Upgrade to the Helix Dawn Luxe for full-perimeter edge support that extends to the head and foot of the bed.

The Helix Dawn comes with a breathable knit cover, but there is the option to upgrade to a GlacioTex cooling cover if you’re a very hot sleeper. This specialist fabric is used in some of the best cooling mattresses.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Helix) (Image credit: Helix Sleep) (Image credit: Helix Sleep)

Comfort-wise, the Helix Dawn is a firm mattress aimed squarely at stomach and back sleepers. It’s not going to be comfortable for most side sleepers as there’s simply not enough ‘flex’ in the top layers to cushion pressure points in the shoulders and hips. For a firm mattress made for stomach sleepers, try the Helix Twilight instead.

Thanks to the Helix Dawn’s firmer support, we think it'll be a suitable mattress for heavy people. However, it may not be the best choice for those who share their bed with a restless sleeper as the latex-hybrid foam won't dampen movement as well as classic memory foam. The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress offers excellent motion isolation with the same firm feel that back and stomach sleepers will enjoy.

Helix Dawn mattress: Our verdict

The Helix Dawn should be a great fit for stomach sleepers and those of a heavier build, offering firm support that will keep the hips lifted and the spine aligned. Judging by other Core Collection mattresses we've tried, expect it to at least sleep temperature neutral. However, end-to-end edge support will be disappointing, and it won't dampen movement well enough for lively bed-sharers.

Buy the Helix Dawn mattress if…

✅ You sleep on your stomach: The firmer support of the Helix Dawn will help to keep stomach sleepers’ hips lifted while promoting a natural spine.

✅ You sleep hot: It’s not a dedicated cooling mattress but the cooling capabilities of the Helix Dawn are impressive. Plus, there's the option to upgrade to a GlacioTex cooling cover if you are a very hot sleeper.

✅ You suffer with lower back pain: The Helix Dawn's firm support should help prevent misalignment and ultimately ease lower back pain.

Don’t buy the Helix Dawn Mattress if…

❌ You’re a side sleeper: Some heavier weight side sleepers might enjoy the Helix Dawn but generally speaking, this mattress is way too firm to provide adequate cushioning for the shoulders and hips.

❌ You want all-round edge support: The Helix Dawn might have good edge support lengthways but it’s dismal at the top and bottom since the coils aren't reinforced in those areas.

❌ You share your bed with a restless partner: The latex-foam hybrid top layer will provide a good bounce — which is great for combination sleepers, but not so much for motion isolation.