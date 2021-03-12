How to use website builder Adobe Spark

There are many tools out there for those who want to build web pages for themselves without the need for technical expertise.

Spark is one such tool. It is the website builder Adobe brings to the table, and it helps you to create not only web pages, but also graphics and video that can be used in your social media posts and other marketing material. And all this can be done for free!

Not many other website builders offer the same level of functionality for free, though there are downsides: you can only create single-page websites, and your page will be hosted on the spark.adobe.com subdomain.

There are unofficial ways to get around the domain issue so that it seems like your page is coming from your own domain, but if you want to create a complete website with multiple pages, then you’ll need to look elsewhere.

But if you’re looking to create great-looking single-page websites quickly, Spark Page is a great choice, and in this article, we’ll tell you how.

Adobe Spark can be used to create web pages (Image credit: Adobe)

How to use Adobe Spark: Preparation

The first step towards using Spark will be in deciding how you want to work. Spark comes as either a web app that can be loaded in a web browser on any device, or as mobile apps for iOS and Android (only Spark Post has an Android version currently).

You’ll first need to create an account. You can either choose to create a free Adobe account, or you can login with Facebook or Google.

Those are the only preparation steps required. Once you’ve done either of those, you’ll be all ready to create your first web page. The following steps are based on working from the web app.

You’ll need to create an account to use Spark (Image credit: Adobe)

Step 1: Create your first page

After you’ve logged in, you’ll have a few different ways to get started with your first Spark web project. You can click on the + button at the top of the menu to the left of the window and choose Web page, or, if you’re on the Spark home page, click on the button labeled Presentation.

Once you’ve done either of those, you’ll be presented with a blank canvas. Before diving right into creating, let’s walk through the user interface. Along the top are buttons for Settings, Preview, Present, Share, and Invite.

Under Settings, you have options for showing a header and footer on your page (more on that below); you can enter your Google Analytics tracking ID; and can specify whether to enable a cookie banner for those regions where you need to gain visitors’ consent to use cookies.

Preview and Present are essentially the same thing, except that Present will make your page fullscreen, while Preview will show the page within your browser window.

From Share, you can publish and create a shareable link; you can print the page, send it to Google Drive, or Invite people to collaborate on it, giving them editing capability. There is also an Invite button next to Share in the main menu.

You’re presented with a blank canvas when starting a new Page project (Image credit: Adobe)

On the far right of the window there are buttons to undo and redo changes, and Themes. The Themes menu is a list of pre-defined font combinations and colors that you can choose from. At the very top of the list is a link to Add your brand, and that’s what we’re going to do first.

Step 2: Add your brand

If your page is for your company, group or organization, you can create your own branding. You can upload a logo, choose a color and font. If you upload your logo first, Spark will pick out colors from the logo for you to choose from, or you can use the color picker and select a different color. You can only choose one color at this point - but when the brand is saved, Spark creates a color palette of four different colors based on the one you chose.

You can also only choose one font initially, but can add more after saving the brand. You can choose from a predefined selection, or you can upload your own. The font you choose will be used for headings, and Spark will automatically add a suggested font for the body text. You can edit both, and you can also add additional fonts.

Once you’ve made your selections, save your brand by giving it a name. You’re not restricted to creating just one brand: you can create as many as you like. Once the brand is saved, you can also add more logos, as well as colors and fonts.

When you return to editing your project, you’ll find under the Themes menu that Spark has created three different color schemes based on the colors you chose: light, medium and dark.

You can use your own logo, colors and fonts as part of adding your brand (Image credit: Adobe)

Step 3: Add content to your page

Now that you’ve chosen the theme for your page based on the brand you created, you’re ready to start adding content.

The first section that you’ll work on is what’s known as the “hero” section: a large image with a title and subtitle overlaid on top. To edit the pieces of text, click on them, and a cursor will appear.

To add a background image, there is a button at the bottom of the section. Spark gives you a choice of a variety of image sources: you can upload your own, search for free photos, or search through Adobe Stock, Creative Cloud, or Lightroom. You can also link to your own Dropbox, Google Photos, or Google Drive accounts.

Adding content to your Spark page is quick and easy (Image credit: Adobe)

Once you’ve finished with the "hero" section, you can then start adding more sections or blocks of content below it. For blocks that involve images, you can search for images in the same way you did for the hero section. After choosing your images, you’ll then be able to add captions.

You can choose from photo, text, button, video, photo grid, glideshow, or split layout blocks. Glideshow is a series of images the full width of the page that follow after each other, and can have text, video, buttons, or other images laid on top.

Split layouts enable you to create a block split into two halves, with an image on one side and your choice of text, image, video or button on the other.

Step 4: Publish your project

Once you’ve finished adding content to your page, click on the Share button from the main menu, then Publish and share link.

You’ll be able to edit a few options, like the title of the page; whether the author (you) should be displayed; a list of photo credits if you found your images by using the search for free photos option; and whether your page is allowed to be featured on the Spark website.

When you save, you’ll then be given a link to the page, which will look similar to this: https://spark.adobe.com/page/xxxxxxx/

Summary

Adobe Spark is a suite of three apps used for creating graphics, videos, and web pages. Spark Page is the website builder app, which features a user-friendly interface that will have you producing great-looking pages in no time.