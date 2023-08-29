Keeping your private WhatsApp messages secure is important. Now, you can lock WhatsApp with FaceID on iPhone, which gives you an extra layer of protection to lock down your WhatsApp app and conversations.

Face ID uses advanced facial recognition technology to confirm your identity before unlocking WhatsApp. Once set up, you'll be able to quickly and securely access WhatsApp just by looking at your phone. We'll cover how to enable Face ID, set it up for WhatsApp specifically, and use it to open the app and view your messages. With Face ID, you don't have to worry about prying eyes accessing your WhatsApp chats when you step away from your phone.

In this article, we'll walk through how to set up and use Face ID for WhatsApp on iOS devices. By the end, you'll have Face ID configured and working to keep your WhatsApp messages more private and secure. So, let's get started!

How to lock WhatsApp with FaceID on iPhone

To make sure we're all on the same page, you'll want to have your iPhone fully up to date. We can show you how to update an iPhone if you need a pointer.

1. Open Whatsapp (Image: © Future) Pretty simple so far! That's right, find WhatsApp and tap on it.

2. Tap Settings (Image: © Future) Towards the bottom of the screen you'll find a tab with various options. In the bottom right there is a couple of cogs that'll take you to settings. Tap Settings.

3. Head to Privacy (Image: © Future) Now tap Privacy.

4. Tap Screen Lock (Image: © Future) Scroll down and tap Screen Lock.

5. Toggle on FaceID (Image: © Future) From there you'll be greeted with one option. Toggle on Require FaceID.

6. Check if it's worked (Image: © Future) This is an optional step but I found it necessary because I didn't need to scan my face or enter my passcode to enable FaceID. You'll know if you've successfully turned on the feature because as soon as you close WhatsApp or view your open apps you'll see that WhatsApp is locked!

7. Scan your face to use WhatsApp (Image: © Future) From now on you'll be required to use FaceID to view your messages. If it doesn't work initially you can always tap Use FaceID at the bottom to try again.

8. Decide when to require FaceID (Image: © Future) If you return to the Screen Lock section in WhatsApp Settings, you'll be able to choose how frequently you'll have to use FaceID to use WhatsApp. Choose between Immediately, or after one minute, 15 minutes, or an hour.

And that's it! A very simple and easy way to give yourself an added layer of protection when it comes to messaging your nearest and dearest. You may also be interested that your iPhone is listening to you — here’s how to prevent that.

