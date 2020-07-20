How to download WhatsApp Messenger

WhatsApp Messenger has grown rapidly in the last decade to become the most popular messaging app in the world. And that growth has picked up since its 2014 purchase by Facebook, as more than 2 billion people now use WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends, family and various social connections.

It's easy to understand WhatsApp's popularity. The service features encrypted text messaging, promising a layer of privacy for all your communications. Other features have been tacked onto the app over the years, including Wi-Fi calling and multimedia support. WhatsApp particularly excels at managing group chats, letting you communicate with select contacts all at once. And all of that is completely free — WhatsApp doesn't charge to use the messaging service.

Want to get in on messaging with WhatsApp? You'll have to download the app to your smartphone first. Fortunately, it's pretty easy to download WhatsApp Messenger for free. Here's where you can find the app.

Where to download WhatsApp Messenger

WhatsApp is primarily a way to stay connected on your mobile phone, so naturally, both Google and Apple feature WhatsApp in their respective app stores. But you're not limited to an Android phone or iPhone to use WhatsApp — the company also makes a version for Mac and Windows PCs. (You'll need to have WhatsApp on your phone to also use the desktop version, though.)

WhatsApp for Android: Google Play

WhatsApp for iOS and iPhone: iOS App Store

WhatsApp for Mac and Windows: WhatsApp.com

There's no dedicated version of WhatsApp for the iPad. Instead, you'll need to access WhatsApp through a browser on Apple's tablet, and even then, you'll still to link your iPad to an iPhone to use the app.

What you can do with WhatsApp

Once you've got WhatsApp installed, getting setup is a fairly straightforward process. Consult our guide on how to use WhatsApp, which includes tips on getting started and overviews of all the features such as messaging, group chats, voice calls and more.

\WhatsApp is always getting new features via updates, so it's important to keep your version of WhatsApp updated. Recent additions have included a dark mode, and WhatsApp also is planning to add a true multi-device mode. Other new features included animated stickers, as WhatsApp faces stepped-up competition from rival apps like iOS's built-in Messages app.

WhatsApp may feature encrypted messaging, but its affiliation with Facebook means you'll still need to be vigilant about privacy given the latter's spotty record when it comes to safeguarding its users' personal data. For instance, WhatsApp may be at fault for your phone number showing up in Google search results, though there are ways to get your number removed.