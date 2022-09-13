How to convert a JPG to PDF on Windows PC and Mac

Knowing how to convert a JPG to PDF is incredibly handy when you need to transform an image into a more usable format. For example, converting a JPG of a document into a PDF allows you to open it in one of the best PDF editors. There, you can edit and add text, as well as make other changes like adding signatures and sending the finished document to other parties to securely sign.

You might think that turning a JPG into a PDF is complicated, or that it requires expensive software like Adobe Acrobat Pro. But don't worry: neither of those things is true. As long as you have access to a computer running Windows or macOS, you can learn how to convert a JPG to PDF quickly and easily with this guide. And you won't need to pay for or install any third-party software.

Let's get to it then. Here's how to convert a JPG to PDF on a Windows PC and Mac.

How to convert a JPG to PDF on a Windows PC

1. Press Win+E to open File Explorer and find the JPG you want to convert.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Right click the file, then hover over Open with and click Photos.

(Image credit: Future)

3. In Photos, press Ctrl+P to open the print menu.

4. In the top left, click the Printer dropdown box and select Microsoft Print to PDF. If you have no printer connected, this will be the default option. Click Print.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Select where to save the PDF and enter a filename. Then click Save.

(Image credit: Future)

And that's all there is to it. The PDF document is now saved where you chose to save it, ready to be opened and edited as you see fit.

How to convert a JPG to PDF on a Mac

On Mac, the process of converting a JPG into a PDF is just as easy.

1. Open Finder and locate the file you want to convert.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Right click the file and hover over Open With. Then select Preview. Check out our guide on how to right click on a Mac if required.

(Image credit: Future)

3. In Preview, click File, then select Export as PDF.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Choose a location to save to and enter a file name. Then click Save.

(Image credit: Future)

Voila. You have now converted a JPG to PDF on Mac. Easy stuff, right?

