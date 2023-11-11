Jennifer Aniston’s kitchen blends 'a contemporary feel with a twinge of retro' says experts

We often expect A-list celebrity kitchens to be grand, extravagant and full of the latest mod cons. However, actress Jennifer Aniston shows us that less is more when it comes to creating a homely and warm kitchen — making a traditional style contemporary.

On her Instagram account, Jennifer posted a video of her making morning coffee in her chic, wooden-style kitchen. Here, we see classic wooden-style cabinets and handle-less drawers complimented with thick, dark, marble countertops. In the background is a large stainless steel range , hob and range hood for that modern look.

Plus, we also see personal, decor touches such as a woven floor runner to add comfort to the space, and a collection of recipe books by her coffee machine. All the elements needed for a homely kitchen! Here, we’ve asked interior designers and experts to share their thoughts on Jennifer’s warm and cozy kitchen.

“Jennifer Aniston's kitchen boasts a chic, contemporary feel with a twinge of retro that perfectly balances the space,” says Camilla Lesser, Development Manager at Essential Living. “The cabinets are a focal point of the room, bringing the themes together. Warm hues in the wood give a mid-century feel that contrasts boldly with the cool tones of the black stone worktops. The contemporary element is notched up by the clean, modernness of the handleless cabinets, which can add luxury to any space. The setting is completed with a runner, adding texture, comfort and a pop of brightness to the room.”

“Dark marble-look surfaces are one to watch for 2024, and Jennifer Aniston’s contemporary kitchen is the perfect example of how dark hues can add interest to a space." Gavin Shaw, Managing Director, Laminam

In fact, dark marble or stone look countertops seem to be a trend to look out for, according to experts. Not only does it offer a sleek, contemporary aesthetic but is also sustainable, and scratch-resistant.

“Dark marble-look surfaces are one to watch for 2024, and Jennifer Aniston’s contemporary kitchen is the perfect example of how dark hues can add interest to a space,” says Gavin Shaw, Managing Director at Laminam UK . “With marble being an expensive and high maintenance choice, marble-look porcelain surfaces are an ideal alternative. This sustainable material provides exceptional resistance to scratches, stains and moisture while not compromising on aesthetics.”

Melissa Klink, Creative Director, Harvey Jones also adds, "One of the most appealing aspects of Jennifer's kitchen is the clean and tidy aesthetic. The true handleless design provides a sleek backdrop for the space. When you design your cabinetry without any handles, you remove any visual stop points and therefore create a very fluid feel for the room.

Even the grain of the timber for the wall cabinets is set on a horizontal pattern to help influence this sense of contemporary clean. The use of the warm timber paired with the thick black work surface creates a calming neutral palette so points of interest like the stack of recipe books and kitchen utensils feel more like decorative elements instead of functional necessities."

How to achieve the Jennifer Aniston look — for less

Wood style modern kitchen (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re looking to renovate or refresh your kitchen, you can still achieve Aniston’s warm kitchen style without breaking the bank. Similar to knowing ways to make your living room look more expensive , there are clever things you can do to give your kitchen the A-list makeover. This can also include having one of the best coffee makers or fancy milk frother like Jennifer, to add luxe style to your countertop.

“To upgrade your kitchen, try swapping out your hardware. Using more luxe materials for your taps, sinks, and cabinets will instantly elevate your space.” suggests Lesser. “For easy fixes on a budget, try vinyl wrapping or painting existing cabinets to update your colour scheme, reinforcing with monochromatic accessories.”

In addition, you could try adding wood accents around the kitchen to create a warm ambiance and inviting space. “If you want to incorporate some of these looks into your home, you could opt for adding woods to your kitchen space with your kitchen finishes like cupboards, furniture pieces, or with wooden blinds ,” says Amy Wilson, Interior Designer at 247 Blinds .

You could also incorporate a runner rug into your existing kitchen interior like Jen has - perfect for kitchen spaces in the winter months as they add warmth to a space.”

