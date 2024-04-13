Spring is here and the ideal time to get your backyard ready for those summer gatherings. But if it’s looking more drab than fab, and you don’t have the budget for a grand renovation, some simple workarounds can make a big impact on a small budget. You’ll be glad to know that you can invest in some cheap yet chic products that will instantly transform your outdoor space, and make it look stylish and inviting.

Even a small yard can feel transformed with the addition of the best solar lights and some well-placed soft furnishings. You can also use affordable fixtures on the walls and underfoot with the best outdoor rugs.

Luckily, we’ve done all the work for you and have spotted some great, backyard buys — all under $50. So, if you want to get more for your buck, check out these 7 cheap Amazon products that will make your backyard look more expensive.

1. Solar lights

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Solar lights can make all the difference to an outdoor space. Not only will they automatically illuminate your backyard or porch once the sun goes down, but can add instant warmth and ambiance.

Be it path lights, step, wall-mounted or even string/fairy lights, you can choose from a wide range available to suit your yard. You can even get Edison-style lights like this Brightech Ambience Pro - Waterproof Solar LED Outdoor String Lights ( $29, Amazon ), that will brighten up your space, and add vintage style.

Before you install them though, you might need to know how to best place solar lights.

Brightech Ambience Pro - Waterproof Solar LED Outdoor String Light: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBrightech-Ambience-Pro-Waterproof-Filament%2Fdp%2FB075NS4TSJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $35 now $29 @ Amazon

These heavy-duty, 27 ft long, string lights are made from shatterproof plastic, and built to withstand the elements. With its retro edison globe bulbs, these come with 12 LED lights and detachable solar panel with on/off switch located on the back. Best of all, the warm glow can last up to 6 hours on a full charge.

2. Tall planters

Balcony plants (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether you have a sprawling backyard, or small patio, tall planters can really elevate your outdoor space. Tall planters are great for growing your favorite plants or even small trees — and come in different heights, shapes and sizes to best suit your backyard.

You can even buy planters with a built-in drainage system like these Kante Tall Round Planter Set of 2 ( $27, Amazon ), that come with an inner pot and removable handles for easy access. This ensures your plant is getting proper moisture absorption, optimal soil moisture and oxygen levels for healthy growth. What’s more, tall planters can make great, decorative features, and are also ideal for growing plants on a balcony.

Kante Tall Round Planter Set of 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FKante-Planter-Decorative-Outdoor-Indoor%2Fdp%2FB0CNPNSDNQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $27 @ Amazon

This pair of 13 inch tall planters are designed from durable, high-quality plastic and made to withstand weather. Equipped with a built-in drainage system, the inner pot has 48 drainage holes to ensure optimal growth and healthy plants. Best of all, these black planters have a contemporary, textured surface, and will look great in any backyard.

3. Outdoor rug

Best outdoor rugs (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you want to give your backyard or patio an instant upgrade or add a splash of color, investing in outdoor rugs can add a lot of style.

Since there are plenty of sizes, materials, designs and shapes available, you’ll need to buy the right size rug for your backyard. It's essential to measure up your outdoor space for the right dimensions — this will avoid ending up with an overwhelming rug too large for the space, or an undersized one.

If your outdoor space is compact, you can opt for a circular, outdoor rug like this Cekene Round Outdoor Rug ( $24, Amazon ), which will still exude charm. You also need to consider durability, weather resistance, and ease of cleaning when buying an outdoor rug.

Cekene Round Outdoor Rug: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCekene-Waterproof-Reversible-Lightweight-Portable%2Fdp%2FB0BLYR7TQX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $24 @Amazon

This round rug is perfect for small outdoor spaces, and has an affordable price. With a diameter of 5 inches, it’s made with a durable, plastic straw material that is hard-wearing and waterproof. It’s also reversible, with an eye-catching, modern, vintage design. What’s more, these rugs are versatile and can also be placed on a lawn, deck, balcony or even garage.

4. Lanterns

Techko solar lanterns (Image credit: Amazon)

Outdoor lanterns can really add ambiance and style to your backyard or patio. Be it hanging lanterns to place on trees or walls, or standing ones for decking, these affordable items can instantly make your backyard look expensive.

Depending on your needs, outdoor lanterns are either solar-powered or battery-operated and designed to be weatherproof and durable. Popular choices include rattan lanterns like this Pearlstar Outdoor Solar Lanterns Light Rattan Bamboo Lamp ( $34, Amazon ), that add a tropical feel to illuminate your outdoor space. You can also find other stunning, lantern designs made from metal or plastic.

Pearlstar Outdoor Solar Lanterns Light Rattan Bamboo Lamp: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fpearlstar-Outdoor-Lanterns-Natural-Decoration%2Fdp%2FB08X6273P8%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $34 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for a stylish, outdoor solar lantern, this rattan bamboo lamp is stunning. Made from natural rattan, it is also durable, with a IP44 waterproof feature — so it can withstand the wet weather. Solar powered, it offers a warm glow and has a handle to either hang up or place on the ground. An attractive feature to any backyard.

5. Patio side table

Patio side table and chairs (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you enjoy relaxing in your backyard with a cold beverage or hosting guests, a side table can be a convenient place for items. Best of all, there are a great choice of affordable, side tables available, that can make your backyard look expensive.

Side tables like this Small Rattan Wicker Coffee Table ( $40, Amazon ), are practical yet stylish, and also give those, glam holiday vibes. Such patio tables are usually easy to assemble and lightweight to move around your backyard.

Small Rattan Wicker Coffee Table: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOutdoor-Patio-Balcony-Outside-Backyard%2Fdp%2FB0BQM2VVW4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $40 @ Amazon

This espresso-brown, rattan patio side table is two-tiered that can accommodate you essential items. With dimensions of 17.7"L x 17.7"W x 19.7"H, it has a weight capacity of 110 lbs,which is sturdy enough for small snacks and glasses. Designed with all weather-resistant, hand-woven wicker, it’s also rust-proof and easy to clean. What’s more, its attractive rattan design looks stylish for any backyard.

6. Seat cushions

Garden seat with cushions (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soft furnishings are not just limited for our living rooms, or indoor spaces. Why not spruce up your outdoor seating areas with bright seat cushions?

Similar to rugs, outdoor cushions instantly add bold color and style to your seating area, and can be accessorised with lightweight blankets or throws.

Outdoor seat cushions are usually waterproof, and can withstand outdoor conditions, and so easy to maintain. You can opt for a bold color to suit your outdoor furnishings, or keep it neutral, like this Downluxe Outdoor Chair Cushions ( $41, Amazon ), which are cozy aswell as stylish. Alternatively, you can always opt for large, cozy cushions to place on seating areas, as long as you remember to take indoors after use.

Downluxe Outdoor Chair Cushions: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdownluxe-Outdoor-Waterproof-Cushion-Jacquard%2Fdp%2FB08NJ9X3FJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $41 @ Amazon

These outdoor chair cushions are a set of four, and made from high-density, memory foam. With a dimension of 17 x 16 x 2 inches, these are suitable for most standard size chairs, and are easy to clean. What’s more, these are also available in 31 colors, so you have plenty to choose from.

7. Vertical wall planter

Living wall in garden (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re running out of backyard space for plants, or have a small patio, living walls are a clever use of vertical space, and can make a stunning backdrop. There are easy ways to grow a vertical garden , but the more common way is to use fabric pocket planters that can be securely fixed to any wall, fence or even shed.

In fact, even if you don't want to cover the entire wall, you can find living wall planters with different numbers of pockets to suit your space, much like this Active Gear Guy Vertical Hanging Outdoor Wall Planter ( $28, Amazon ) , for compact spaces.

If you are buying several wall planters, remember to space them out evenly on the wall or surface of your choice, ensuring each row is neatly tucked underneath the one above.

Active Gear Guy Vertical Hanging Outdoor Wall Planter: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FActive-Gear-Guy-Vertical-Flowers%2Fdp%2FB07C818G65%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $28 @ Amazon

This roomy planter comes with 36 individual pockets to plant flowers or herbs of your choice. Made from a strong, felt material, it’s sturdy yet breathable to ensure healthy plants. It’s also a great starter for growing smaller plants before they’re ready to be transported into larger containers. In addition, you can easily swap out plants to change the look for every season. The end results would be an attractive feature to your outdoor space.