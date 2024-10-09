The deals are heating up in the kitchen: Save 25% on Breville’s Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro for Prime Day

Toaster ovens are one of the most versatile appliances you can have in your kitchen, and they provide a whole host of possibilities, from roasting, baking, toasting, air frying, and dehydrating.

Right now, one of the best toaster ovens we’ve tested at Tom’s Guide is reduced by $100 this October Prime Day. The Breville Smart Oven Air Fry Pro has dropped 25% from $399 to $299. For such an exceptional appliance that’s also an Amazon best seller, we think it’s a deal worth shouting about.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

This versatile countertop oven air fry combo allows you to roast, air fry and dehydrate using the power of convection to reduce cooking time by up to 30%. It offers 13 cooking functions and its has the capacity to fit a 14-pound turkey, a 5-quart Dutch oven, a 12 muffin tray or 9 slices of toast. It's a great appliance and worth snapping up at this discount price.

In fact, we loved this appliance so much that we named it the Best Air Fryer Toaster Oven, as it provided the dual functionality of a toaster and air fryer. We were particularly impressed with the oven’s capacity — being able to cook a 14-pound turkey and toast nine slices of bread. So, rather than acting as an additional oven it could (almost) replace your main one. What’s more, with super convection powers, food is evenly cooked, and cooking time is reduced by 30%, saving you time and energy.

Apart from air frying, it also offers toasting, baking and broiling — similar to other toaster ovens. But what’s exceptional about this model is that it packs in extra functionality and provides slow cooking, dehydrating, proofing, and reheating. Plus, there are 13 pre-set program settings, including toast, bagel, broil, bake, and more.

Where it's smart on functionality it's also smart on looks. It has a brushed stainless steel finish and features a drop down door with a towel bar handle and measures 21.5 x 16 x 12.7 inches. To the right, it has an LCD display that’s controlled with buttons and dials below, and it weighs in at 38.9 pounds.

This oven is larger than a typical model, and has a steeper list price, so it’s well worth making the most of this toaster oven's capacity and saving a whooping $100 this October Prime Day.