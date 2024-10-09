Ending soon! 5 Prime Day Aqara deals to shop right now

Looking to secure your home on a budget? Aqara is known for making some of the best cheap smart home devices we've tested. Now that Prime Day deals are here, we're seeing some epic discounts on our favorite Aqara gear.

For example, right now you can get the Aqara Smart Lock U50 for just $89 at Amazon. (Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price). That's the lowest price I've ever seen for this smart lock. Below are the five best Aqara deals you can get this Prime Day.

Best Aqara deals

Aqara 2K Indoor Security Camera E1: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Aqara E1 is an indoor security camera with 2K resolution, 360-degree viewing, and pan/tilt motors. It's compatible with major platforms like Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa. It uses an industry-standard USB-C port.

Aqara Video Doorbell G4: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

The Aqara Video Doorbell offers 24/7 recording of your front door. You can speak with visitors or delivery people using two-way audio and the device is even able to disguise your voice to protect your privacy. It can also sound a loud siren when a break in, vibration, water leak or other events are detected. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at checkout.

Aqara Smart Lock U50: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

The U50 is a smart door lock that's fully integrated into Apple Home. It can be unlocked with the Apple Home Key by simply tapping an iPhone or Apple Watch, even when the iPhone or Apple Watch is out of power. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at checkout.

Aqara Smart Hub M3: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The Aqara M3 acts as a versatile hub ensuring smooth communication between Aqara devices and other Matter-compatible platforms. It offers dual-band Wi-Fi with WPA3 security. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at checkout.