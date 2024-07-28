3 reasons to get a pan-tilt home security camera and 1 reason to skip

The Eufy S350 was one of the best home security cameras I've tested this year. You can use the included app to move this motorized pan and tilt model for 360 degrees of 4K resolution coverage of any room you place it in. These types of security cameras are becoming more popular than ever but tend to cost more than their static counterparts.

Even Ring has joined in on the 360-degree trend with its own Pan-Tilt Indoor camera earlier this summer. While it's more compact and sexier looking than the Eufy S350, its HD camera quality is the same as standard models that cost a quarter of the price. So are you better off with cheaper, well-placed static cameras or is it worth spending more for one that moves around? Read on to see what I like and don't like about these types of security cameras.

Eufy S350: $129 @ Amazon

Get full 360-degree coverage of a large open space with this pan and tilt camera. You can direct it with touch controls like a drone using the app on your phone or let it automatically follow subjects as they move throughout your space.

What I like: Widest possible coverage area

Rotating pan-tilt cameras cover all nooks and crannies of a room that fixed cameras can't. You get more bang for your buck since you don't need to buy multiple devices to get different angles within a space. Open-concept floorplans or rooms with multiple entry points benefit the most from this.

For example, I used to keep a single camera in the back left corner of my living room. While this captured movement from the main entryway or if someone entered it from the kitchen, I couldn't see events along the wall the camera was mounted to. With a pan-tilt camera in the center of the room, I can point it in a new direction and see all activity taking place. Now I'm able to direct the camera into the rooms the entryways lead to or zoom in to look past the windows. Since I can see the wall the camera was placed on I can check on the fireplace, see if I left the TV on, or tell if my in-wall A/C unit is running which I couldn't before.

What I like: Subject tracking and auto patrol

Both Eufy and the budget Wyze Cam Pan v3 support subject tracking that follows a person or pet as they move through a space. This gives you a clearer look at what's happening behind the scenes. (The Ring Pan-Tilt camera lacks these autonomous features, requiring you to steer it around manually from the app). This highlights the glaring issue I have with normal cameras: When a subject walks past its field of view you have no idea what they're up to.

Automatic tracking and cruise modes keep these cameras on their toes as they move around on patrol. If they see something they lock onto it and follow it until it leaves the room. This is especially great for keeping an eye on pets while you're away from home. A standard security camera can't be adjusted once you place it down, which limits how much activity you can see.

What I like: Deters trespassers

Lastly, it's harder for someone to miss a pan-tilt security camera. While it feels a bit creepy, a camera that supports auto-follow will move around with a subject and make a small whirring sound. This makes its presence known and tips people off to the fact that you can see everything. While it's nice to hide a camera out of sight and mind in a corner it's way less intimidating.

What I don't like: Wires limit placement

Pan and tilt cameras require a wired power source because they're constantly moving around. This would drain a battery quickly, which creates a reliance on electrical outlets. In reality, this ends up limiting where you can place or mount these cameras since you have to take into account distance from a socket as well as how you plan to run the wire into a central space.

Should you get a pan/tilt security camera?

Pan-tilt home security cameras are rising in popularity for a reason — who wouldn't want a personal security guard to cover all corners of their room? You can maximize your protection from a single device with 360 degrees of coverage and redirect your view from anywhere. That's provided you have the right space and a nearby outlet to accommodate it.

If you have a large space to cover then I'd easily recommend buying a pan-tilt security camera. But among the best home security cameras, a basic non-moving model is more than sufficient for smaller areas like an office or baby's room, and gives you the option to use battery-powered models, too.