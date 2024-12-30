Not a typo! Save up to $700 on premium Roborock robot vacuum and mop combos

Keeping a clean house can be much easier when one of the best robot vacuums does all the work. Robot vacuums can vary wildly in price from as little as a couple hundred dollars to close to $2,000.

Today, we're looking at the latter but with some seriously steep discounts. The Roborock S8 Max Ultra usually sells for $1,599 but is $999 at Amazon. At the same time, its more expensive cousin, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra Robot vacuum, has dropped from $1,799 to $1,099 at Amazon.

These Roborock models are at all-time low prices, so anyone looking for a high-end robot vacuum that can also mop should take advantage of these deals.

Roborock S8 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $1,599 now $999 at Amazon The Roborock S8 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop has powerful multi-surface cleaning to tackle dirt and debris on whatever kind of floor you have. It has automatic hot air drying, which also gets rid of lingering odors and keeps floors safe. It has a runtime of 180 minutes and a self-emptying base, which can also hold up to 30 days of debris. It works with smart home systems and is just an incredible vacuum at this price.

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop: was $1,799 now $1,099 at Amazon If the crazy features of the Roborock S8 Max Ultra aren't enough for you, jumping to the S8 MaxV Ultra is the solution. For only $100 more (thanks to this Amazon deal), you get sonic mopping, an extra 2,000pa of suction power, a detergent dispenser and smarter obstacle avoidance. Everything else from the slightly cheaper model is included, so if you can swing the extra price, this upgrade is worth it.

While Roomba might be the first name most people think of when it comes to robot vacuums, don't let that stop you from jumping on a Roborock model. For premium vacuums that can also handle mopping, you really can't go wrong with either of these models.

Are they crazy expensive? Absolutely, but if you're looking to get a device that will properly clean your floors, whether carpet, hardwood or laminate, you're in the right place.

As with all premium robot vacuums, you can control either of these remotely via an app to customize your mapping and cleaning schedules. This will let you ensure it's cleaning your house optimally. And if that doesn't make your life easy enough, the self-cleaning base means you don't need to worry about the garbage they pick up for an entire month.

In the end, whether you choose the more expensive or cheaper model, both of these Roborock models will clean your house well. They also both have ratings in the 4-star range on Amazon from hundreds of buyers. While Amazon reviews aren't always the most reliable metric, they can be helpful in getting a feel for overall device quality.

If you’re in the market for an all-in-one, self-emptying robot vacuum at an incredible price, don’t sleep on either of these offers.