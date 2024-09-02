11 things you probably didn't know you could do with a blender

Buying one of the best blenders can be an investment, so what's the use in only making smoothies and milkshakes in your new gadget? Depending on your choice of blender, you could be missing out on some easy blender hacks and ideas that will make your life easier, and possibly even replace another appliance you have in the kitchen.

I've been testing blenders for years, and I try to put them through a range of tests when working on reviews. This means I've made everything from pancake batter to fresh butter in a blender, and I can recommend a heap of tips for those who want to get the most out of their blender.

I also spoke to Stephen Catherall, Sales Manager at Magimix, for more advice on how to get the most out of your blender. The advice below will work to varying degrees depending on the type of blender you have, and how powerful it is, but here's our advice on the top 11 things you didn't know you could do with a blender.

Things you didn't know you could do with a blender

1. Nut milks

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Whilst we all know about a blender’s ability to make nut butter, nut milks are well within reach too", says Catherall.

To make nut milk in a blender, you'll need to soak your nuts overnight to soften them, and then add water as you blend on high speed for short pulses before straining. This should leave you with a creamy, smooth hazelnut, almond or cashew milk.

2. Pancake batter

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I almost always make my pancake batters in my blender. The tip is to add your liquid ingredients first and your dry on top, as this will leave you without any pockets of un-incorporated flour or sugar.

"Not only is it super speedy, there’s no need to then rest the batter in the fridge before using", Catherall told me. Plus, you can pour it straight from your pitcher into your pan. Top tip: banana pancakes are extra easy when you use a blender.

3. Scrambled eggs

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Blend before cooking for extra fluffiness", says Catherall. I often use a mug to whisk my eggs before cooking, so why not use a blender to do that work for you?

4. Aerated wine

This one got my attention, but yes, you can use your blender to aerate your wine and bring out those flavors you'll usually find when it's had time to rest, or been decanted. "Blend for 30 seconds to let it ‘breathe’", says Catherall.

5. Whole lemon lemonade

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Add the lemons, zest, pith and all — maximum flavor, minimum waste", advises Catherall. When you blend your lemonade you'll also end up with less 'bits' floating in your glass, and your sugar will become incorporated into your mixture more easily.

6. Emulsified sauces

(Image credit: Future / Millie Fender)

Catherall told me that blenders are "perfect for the smoothest hummus, speedy curry paste, homemade hot chilli sauce, beautifully emulsified béarnaise or zingy salsa".

Making hummus is one of the tests we commonly carry out when testing a blender, but while I typically use my food processor for emulsifying, it's true that you can use your blender to emulsify sauces such as béarnaise, hollandaise, even mayonnaise. The trick is to slowly drizzle your oil into the pitcher while pulsing to allow your oil to fully incorporate.

If you have a stick blender, these are extra-handy for making a homemade emulsified sauce.

7. Homemade butter

In principle, making butter is very easy. However, you need to put in a lot of armwork in order to separate your solids from your buttermilk by hand. Putting some high-quality, high-fat heavy cream (no less than 35% fat) in your blender and allowing it to blend on high speed should separate the cream from the buttermilk.

After this, you simply need to rinse out your buttermilk from your butter, and store any excess buttermilk for baking.

8. Flours

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Catherall advises that you can "blitz oil-free grains to a coarse flour" when you opt for a powerful blender. Ensure your grains are dry and pulse for 10 seconds at a time, scraping down the sides in between, to ensure a good consistency.

I love using blended oat flour as a gluten-free flour, and they also make a fantastic healthier banana bread.

9. Homemade remedies

Sometimes, a homemade remedy can help soothe a sore throat. I usually opt for lemon, honey and ginger in a glass of hot water, but Catherall takes this one step further, suggesting a homemade syrup made in a blender.

"Blend pineapple, ginger, honey, cayenne pepper, and lemon for a natural cough remedy," he advises.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

From creating a coating on chicken or fish for a healthier air fried meal, to topping a mac and cheese with a crispy, cheesy layer, it's always a good idea to have breadcrumbs at home.

Making them in a blender is also a great way of using up old or unwanted bread. Just leave it to dry out before breaking into smaller pieces and pulsing your bread to turn it into crumbs.

11. Slushies

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We recently devoted a whole piece to how to make a slushie in a blender, and while there are some tips to keep in mind, it's very easy once you know how.

A big tip is to ensure you freeze as many ingredients as possible to ensure your drink isn't too watered-down.