I finally tried this luxury hot chocolate maker — but is it worth $150?

This Friday (January 31) is National Hot Chocolate Day, giving us the perfect excuse to cook up copious amounts of delicious hot chocolate. And if, like me, this is your favorite go-to drink (on any given day), you’ll need the best gadget to achieve that café-style, creamy taste.

While we often rely on our best coffee makers or espresso machines for our instant brew, there wasn't really an equivalent premium machine for making hot chocolate.

Cue the Hot Chocolat Velvetiser — the first at-home, hot chocolate maker. Ever since its release in 2018, everyone had been obsessing about it as the must-have gadget. However, at an eye-watering price of $150, I just couldn’t see the value of a gadget that simply froths milk!

That was until the day I finally tried the Velvetiser to see if it actually lived up to hype. Here’s what happened.

What is a Velvetiser?

Velvetiser and two ceramic white cups (Image credit: Future)

Essentially, a Velvetiser is a machine that whisks and heats chocolate pieces and milk together at the correct melting temperature (between 154.4 degrees F to 158 degrees F). This produces a smooth, "velvety" texture and rich taste in a matter of minutes.

What’s more, the Velvetiser can also create iced chocolate, iced lattes and even chocolate cocktails.

Using the Hot Chocolat Velvetiser

Hot chocolate in velvetiser (Image credit: Future)

From the outset, the Velvetiser has a high-end design with a solid build and chrome handle. I chose the white color and it also comes with two white ceramic pod cups. Don’t be fooled by its size however, as this only holds 220ml for one small cup. Still, it’s sufficient if you want to try other chocolate flavors from the brand.

Instead of using chocolate powder, Hotel Chocolat have their own brand that comes in the form of real grated chocolate flakes instead. These flakes come in sachets, and can be used with dairy, plant-based milks or even water. As a "chocoholic," I was already impressed!

Using the Velvetiser for the first time was a breeze. Make sure you add the whisker inside first before pouring 220ml of your chosen milk up to the Max line. Next, you pour your chocolate flakes into the Velvetiser, close the lid and press the power button.

Unlike the noisy buzz of traditional milk frothers, the Velvetiser was super quiet, which was a delight. Within 2 minutes, my smooth, creamy hot chocolate was ready. But how did it taste?

Hot chocolate in white cup (Image credit: Future)

I was very impressed at the rich, “chocolatey” taste of the cacao coming through, which made it enjoyable to drink — not to mention the smooth consistency that mirrored what I’d get when made in my favorite coffee shop. And after testing both dairy and almond milk to see the difference (usually one is less frothy), I was pleasantly surprised that the consistency and taste was the same.

One downside of the Velvetiser is that it's not dishwasher safe, and needs to be hand washed only. However, there is a quick cleaning method that Hotel Chocolat recommends. Simply fill cold water to the Max line, add two drops of dish soap and turn it on. Once it’s stopped, just empty the soapy liquid and rinse thoroughly — which is still a quick and convenient way to deep clean it.

Even my son enjoyed using the Velvetiser, finding the whole process user-friendly and fun. More importantly, the Velvetiser gave tasty results each time — which is all that matters.

Velvetiser verdict

For someone who was skeptical of the initial hype, I have to say I’m fully converted to my Velvetiser. Compared to making hot chocolate in my usual milk frother, there really is no comparison to the smooth texture, quality and delicious results in a Velvetiser. Plus, it looks much more stylish in my kitchen!

And while I would have preferred the convenience of being able to throw it into the dishwasher (at that price), it’s not a deal breaker. It may not be cheap, but if you prefer quality hot chocolate on a regular basis, or simply want to treat yourself (and guests), the Velvetiser is a worthwhile investment.

Hotel Chocolat The Velvetiser: $150 at Hotel Chocolat US If you want smooth creamy hot chocolate, let The Velvetiser do all the hard work for you. Simply add milk and the brand's chocolate flakes and at a press of a button, you'll have delicious hot chocolate. The set comes with two ceramic pod glasses, and choose from a range of four colors.

Where to buy

The Velvetiser is available to purchase online at Hotel Chocalat for $150 and has a huge selection of flavors available. In the UK, the Velvetiser costs £99.95 online. It is also available in four stylish colors: white, copper, black and platinum.