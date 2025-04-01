I didn't expect to like Samsung's new AI fridge that can suggest recipes, tell you the weather and stream your favorite playlists — but now I'm obsessed

As part of a huge AI push from Samsung, the brand is now adding its Bixby voice assistant to its new AI-powered fridges. This means it will open your doors, tell you the weather, and even play a Taylor Swift song when you ask it to.

Samsung is seriously invested in producing the next generation of refrigeration, and they're doing so by adding smart screens across their range. Now, it's the 9-inch AI Home screen on the 4-Door and Side-by-Side refrigerators.

These screens will allow you to connect with your Ring doorbell, smart lights, and other appliances on the SmartThings app (Samsung's central smart home app). It's also got AI under the hood, with a new hybrid cooling system and Energy Mode feature to reduce your energy consumption.

The heart of the home

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung's new refrigerator lineup is flashy and expensive, which reiterates the brand's drive to push refrigerator consumption from a panic purchase to a luxury investment. After all, it is the heart of the home.

And these new fridges are using the intuitive 9-inch AI Home screen, as well as the 21.5-inch Family Hub screens which focus on four key areas of day-to-day life.

There's food, which Samsung's AI Vision Inside turns into tailored recipes and meal planning.

There's smart home connectivity, using the refrigerator as the smart home hub controlling all connected appliances.

A daily board to keep communication free-flowing in the family with real-time updates throughout the day of your schedule, weather and more.

And finally, entertainment. With Spotify integration, you can play your favorite tunes directly from your fridge.

Our very own Millie Fender, Tom's Guide's Senior Homes Editor, got hands-on with Samsung's new fridges at CES 2025 and here's how she felt: "The kitchen is my happy place, and I typically spend at least 2 hours a day cooking, eating and cleaning in there.

A fridge that can detect the food I'm adding (and tell me when it's going bad), stream my favorite playlists, and show me recipes on-demand goes straight to the top of my 'when I win the lottery' wish list. Millie Fender, Senior Homes Editor, Tom's Guide

"In person, this thing is a seriously luxe bit of kit. I particularly enjoyed being able to open it hands-free, which is something I wish I could do at home when my arms are full of groceries!"

Cooler than ever

(Image credit: Future)

These new Samsung fridges are also packed with tech focused on keeping your food fresher for longer. The AI Hybrid Cooling technology is programmed to provide additional cooling whenever necessary by keeping track of internal temperature changes based on your usual usage.

If your household buys a lot of groceries, or the fridge is used a lot by family members opening and shutting the door a lot, the Peltier module inside these fridges will work with the conventional compressor to keep the internal temperature chilled to suit.

Samsung will be releasing different models in the UK from June with prices ranging from £2199 to £3899. For U.S. pricing and availability, we'll have more information shortly.