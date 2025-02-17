Hurry! This top Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner just got a massive price drop for Presidents’ Day

Whether you’re looking to replace your old model or upgrade to one of the best vacuum cleaners, Dyson should be on your list. And if you’ve been waiting for a great deal, there’s no better time to pick up a bargain than the Presidents’ Day sales.

Right now, and for a limited- time only, the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum is on sale for just $349, down from $469 @ Amazon. That marks a substantial saving of $120 — not to be overlooked when it comes to a Dyson product. And despite it being an older model, the Dyson V8 offers incredible suction power, ease of use and convenience that you need, without the premium price tag.

It’s not surprising that this deal won’t stay on the shelves for too long and since it’s a limited time only, you’d better be quick!

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum - Silver/Nickel: was $469 now $349 at Amazon This Dyson V8 is designed to be super lightweight, promises up to 40 minutes battery life, and two power modes. Its soft roller cleaner head can tackle all types of hard floors, while its powerful motor head can quickly suck up dirt, dust and pet hair from carpets. It also comes with six, different accessories to suit daily tasks.

Since I test vacuum cleaners for a living, I know there’s a lot to love about the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner. Not only is it powerful on both carpets and hard floors, but a good option for pet-owning households.

When it's on a carpet, the Dyson V8 uses its "direct-drive" cleaner to dig deep into the carpet, easily lifting extra dirt, ingrained pet hair and grime in no time. In addition, its Hair Screw tool with a conical brush bar, is perfect for cleaning upholstery and pet beds.

Like other Dyson models, the V8 boasts an advanced filtration system that gets rid of dust particles, dander, and other airborne allergens. With its lightweight, and attractive design, it’s easy to carry around and store. What’s more, the V8s handle can quickly transform into a handheld vac at a click of a button, should you wish to tackle stairs or ceiling cobwebs — ensuring the entire house is spotless.

So, if you want to make lightwork of chores with a powerful vacuum, grab this Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner deal while it still lasts!