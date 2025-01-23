Hurry! This AirTag 4-pack just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon — get it before it's gone

If you're always losing your stuff, this deal is for you. Amazon has just slashed the price of Apple's AirTags, so you can grab a set and keep track of your important iteams.

Right now a 4-pack of AirTags is on sale for $69 at Amazon. This is $30 off and the lowest price I've seen for a 4-pack. You're now paying $17.49 per AirTag, which is a total steal. Make sure to grab this deal before it disappears!

Apple AirTag (4-Pack): was $99 now $69 at Amazon Apple's precise item trackers leverage the Find My network using ultra-wideband technology for incredibly accurate location tracking. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year, water resistance, and seamless integration with iPhones. The precision finding feature guides you directly to lost items.

The AirTag is one of the best keyfinders out there, especially for iPhone users. Our Apple AirTag review said these trackers are super easy to set up and a snap to use.

Their compact design means they can easily be slipped in a bag, placed on a keychain or kept safe in your luggage. Then, if something goes missing, you can use Apple Find My to track your items down. When you get close, you can switch to Precision Finding and your phone will guide you right to the AirTag with audio, visual and haptic feedback.

And the good news is the AirTag discounts aren't limited to the U.S. If you're reading this in the U.K, you can also score an AirTag 4-pack at Amazon for under £100. It's not quite the lowest price ever, but it's still a good deal to jump on.

Apple AirTag (4-Pack): was £119 now £94 at Amazon In the U.K.? Right now you can get a 4-pack of AirTags for £94 at Amazon UK. This works out to £23.50 per AirTag. However, note that this set has sold for as low as £79 in the past.

Just so you know, there are a couple of downsides to the AirTag. First of all, they don't work with Android phones, so Android users will want to opt for something like the Tile Pro instead. In addition, the AirTag can emit a beep to help you find it, but it's not super loud. You'll probably have to get pretty close before you'll be able to hear it.

Still, the AirTag is a super useful device for iPhone users, and now you can get a set at a great price. Make sure to take advantage of this deal before it disappears.