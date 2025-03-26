This wet and dry vacuum is an essential part of my weekly cleaning routine — and its price just fell 42% in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

I’m keeping a close eye on the best Amazon Spring Sale deals and couldn’t wait to share this amazing 42% on a wet and dry vacuum that’s part of my weekly cleaning routine.

Right now, you can grab Tineco’s Floor One Stretch S6 for $349, saving $250. If you were considering buying a wet and dry vacuum, now’s the time to make that purchase.

Tineco Floor One Stretch S6: was $599 now $349 at Amazon This wet and dry cleaner is super flexible with a lay-flat design that fully reclines 180° to reach under furniture, and its triple-sided edge cleaning reaches .20 inches from walls. It's perfect for cleaning hard floors and surfaces and uses Tineco's iLoop Smart Sense technology to detect messes before automatically adjusting the appliance's performance.

Putting the fun into cleaning

The Tineco Floor One Stretch S6 actually puts the fun into cleaning. I never thought that was possible (I see cleaning as an essential chore), but I swear when you first give it a go, you’ll chuckle.

This wet and dry vacuum talks to you. Not only does it tell you that you’ve "powered on" or swapped to a different cleaning mode, but it also tells you when to empty the dirty water tank and when to place the machine onto the charging platform.

If all that wasn’t enough it offers up to 40 minutes run time and is super manoeuvrable – reaching under sofas, where my standard Shark vacuum can’t stretch.

It also washes and dries the floor using the soft brush roller, leaving your hard flooring much drier than if you’d used a mop.

(Image credit: Future)

The water tank is also easy to fill, just add water and a capful of Tineco’s cleaning solution — that smells divine! While the clean water tank is at the back of the appliance, the dirty water tank is at the front, and is easy to remove and clean. Plus, it comes with two brush rollers, so when it’s drying out after a clean, you can still clean up with the spare.

So, if you’re looking for one of the best vacuum cleaners you’ll find it hard to beat at this 42% discount from Amazon. Who knows, you might even find it fun.