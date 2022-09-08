KitchenAid’s new Blossom stand mixer color is a show-stopper

When it comes to the best stand mixers , one of the first names to jump to the front of our brains is KitchenAid. After all, this brand’s iconic design has been around for over 100 years, and in that time it has built up a solid reputation for its performance and has expanded its range to include all manner of capacities and functionality. However, one thing that this brand is renowned for — and the thing which attracts most of us to these machines, is the range of ever-expanding colors.

While the staple Empire Red color will always represent KitchenAid, more colors and options are introduced every year to promote more personality and individuality. And that’s in addition to what’s already on offer. In fact, the Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (opens in new tab) is available in a total of 26 options, with colors ranging from Scorched Orange all the way to Majestic Yellow.

And while you might think what more can be offered, the latest colorway to grace the range really is something which will stop you in your tracks.

Blossom is the latest color for KitchenAid stand mixers

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

The latest color has just been unveiled, and it’s called Blossom. The body of KitchenAid's Design Series Blossom Stand Mixer features a light pastel thyme green color, with a matching trim which is toned just a shade lighter for a slight contrast. It comes with a hammered, copper bowl with a stainless interior, which gives it a vintage appeal. The bowl features riveted ‘pot-style’ handles near the rim, rather than on the side as it is for the traditional mixers — this would make it more ideal for lugging heavy doughs.

In line with its name, Blossom is inspired by the herbs and edible flowers which bakers use around the kitchen. In fact, on closer inspection, you will find small botanical prints on the trim as well as a unique petalled rim around the hub cover — these are nice touches which indeed give this stand mixer its own character.

The copper bowl will eventually develop a patina with everyday use, which is in its nature. But, if this isn’t to your taste, it can be hand-washed and buffed with a microfiber cloth to keep it looking pristine. Bear in mind that copper is one of the things you should never put in the dishwasher , so it will take more effort to upkeep compared to the traditional KitchenAid stand mixer stainless steel bowl.

The intense contrast between the matted body and the glossy bowl on the Design Series Blossom Stand Mixer will be sure to catch attention on any kitchen countertop. Plus, its vintage aesthetic combined with soft tones can only be admired — it shouts quality and has an autumnal feel to its design with its green and bronze hues.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

The KitchenAid Design Series Blossom Stand Mixer features a 5 quart/4.8L capacity with a tilt-head design and has 10 speeds on offer. Accessories include a flat beater, pastry beater, dough hook and wire whisk.