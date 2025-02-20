Automate your housework with up to 63% off select robovacs on Amazon

Owning one of the best robot vacuums can make cleaning your floors less of a bore, saving you some serious time and energy. However, these fantastic little bots can be a touch out of reach, sometimes costing more than a pretty penny.

Right now, you can save big on a robot vacuum investment, with up to 63% off select robovacs on Amazon. They sweep, they suck and some can even mop, meaning they can take the work out of housework.

What's even more enticing about these deals is that most are priced well under AU$1,000 a pop, so you can snag a bargain without breaking the bank.

Amazon's daily deals page has a complete list of discounted robovacs and accessories that are currently available. Still, you better get in quick, as these robot vacuum deals are only available while stocks last.

Best Amazon robot vacuum deals

Roborock Q8 Max+: was AU$1,299 now AU$749 at Amazon Save AU$550

Typically discounted during most sales events, there's currently a massive 38% off RRP, plus an exclusive AU$50 coupon on the Roborock Q8 Max+. This stellar robovac packs punches of suction power and can mop as well as vacuum (simultaneously on hard floors). Just make sure to tick "Apply AU$50 coupon" before checkout to lock in this killer price.

Eufy BoostIQ 11S: was AU$349.99 now AU$159.99 at Amazon Save AU$190

Eufy's BoostIQ 11S is the slimmest in its range, with near-silent operation and great suction power. With up to 100 minutes worth of runtime on hardwood floors, this speedy little vac is sure to clean multiple rooms with ease.