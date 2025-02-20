Automate your housework with up to 63% off select robovacs on Amazon
Shop and save big on your next clean-up assistant.
Owning one of the best robot vacuums can make cleaning your floors less of a bore, saving you some serious time and energy. However, these fantastic little bots can be a touch out of reach, sometimes costing more than a pretty penny.
Right now, you can save big on a robot vacuum investment, with up to 63% off select robovacs on Amazon. They sweep, they suck and some can even mop, meaning they can take the work out of housework.
What's even more enticing about these deals is that most are priced well under AU$1,000 a pop, so you can snag a bargain without breaking the bank.
Amazon's daily deals page has a complete list of discounted robovacs and accessories that are currently available. Still, you better get in quick, as these robot vacuum deals are only available while stocks last.
Best Amazon robot vacuum deals
Save AU$1,050
While this deal is for the Deebot T20e model, it's worth checking out TechRadar's Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni review, as our colleagues point out some noticeable differences between the pair. The T20e has higher suction power, but it self-cleans with hot air and cold water rather than hot water.
Save AU$509
Score a whopping 51% off this second-gen Dreame D10 Plus model. Complete with dual vacuum and mop capabilities, smart mapping and supercharged 6,000Pa of suction power, this robot is, quite literally, a dream.
Save AU$550
Typically discounted during most sales events, there's currently a massive 38% off RRP, plus an exclusive AU$50 coupon on the Roborock Q8 Max+. This stellar robovac packs punches of suction power and can mop as well as vacuum (simultaneously on hard floors). Just make sure to tick "Apply AU$50 coupon" before checkout to lock in this killer price.
Save AU$190
Eufy's BoostIQ 11S is the slimmest in its range, with near-silent operation and great suction power. With up to 100 minutes worth of runtime on hardwood floors, this speedy little vac is sure to clean multiple rooms with ease.
Save AU$250.09
A robovac for less than AU$200? What a bargain. This extremely affordable model from Lefant is currently 63% off. It has six different cleaning modes, controlled via its app and auto-charging efficiency, meaning it'll take a break to recharge when it needs to.
Lucy Scotting is a digital content writer for Tom's Guide in Australia, primarily covering NBN and internet-related news.
